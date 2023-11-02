Beyond Black Productions, responsible for the popular show uGogo Wabantu , is facing accusations of swindling its cast and crew, as they allegedly received payment from Mzansi Magic

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela revealed that the production company cited administrative issues with documents as a reason for delayed payments

Social media users expressed their discontent, urging the production company to fulfil its payment obligations, and highlighting the exploitation prevalent in the entertainment industry

Beyond Black Productions, a production company responsible for the popular show uGogo Wabantu has been accused of swindling the cast and crew after receiving payment from the channel.

Beyond Black Productions allegedly swindled ‘uGogo Wabantu’ cast and crew. Image: @sanamchunu7 and @bianca_coster

Source: Instagram

Beyond Black Productions swindles crew

Social media came to a standstill following the reports that a famous production company Beyond Black Productions swindled the star-studded cast and crew of uGogo Wabantu.

According to a post by popular entertainment commentator Phil Mphela on his Twitter page, the company allegedly received payment from Mzansi Magic but the producers have failed to pay some actors and crew members since August. Part of the post read:

"Beyond Black Productions, has rattled feathers by not paying the crew that worked on the film, uGogo Wabantu.

"Mzansi Magic has confirmed that payment was made to the producers, but Beyond Black has not paid some crew since August.

"Last month producers sent crew a message to the crew stating it can not make payment at month end as promised, citing administrative issues with documents."

Production company under fire for failing to pay team

Social media users made it clear that they do not support exploitation in the entertainment industry. Many called on Beyond Black Productions to pay the actors and crew since it has been confirmed that they received payments from Mzansi Magic.

@VUSI_ELAND said:

"It’s so sad I played a lead there and it’s been three full months, imagine having to beg for the money you worked hard for."

@SihleMusic added:

"It's the same attitude, riddled with greed, of tenderpreneurs who sometimes run away with money bangabhatali ii-subs nabasebenzi. While flaunting designer outfits, flashy cars bedeka iitafile kwiindawo zolonwabo. Mnxim"

@Zenzele_Enhle said:

"Sad reality most artists have to go through while media and production houses make so much profits from viewership."

Vuyo Dabula leaks WhatsApp chat with producer owing him

In more news about payments, Briefly News reported that Vuyo Dabula has had enough of people who want to exploit others in the film industry. The popular South African actor recently headed to his social media page to share a screenshot of his conversation with a producer owing him some money.

A lot happens behind the scenes of some of our favourite productions. There have been several complaints of creatives being underpaid, sometimes they don't receive the payments at all.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News