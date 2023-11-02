A woman made a TikTok video celebrating that she has a stress-free life after making all the big purchases she needs to live

The lady was a viral hit after sharing a video of her life achievements that allowed her to enjoy her pay in full

Online users applauded the woman's accomplishment, and others flooded the comments and vented about their recurring bills

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News WhatsApp Channel - Breaking News on the Go - FOLLOW NOW

A lady showed off the benefits of clearing all her debt. Th hard worker became a sensation online after creating a video highlighting her most significant life achievements.

A woman showed off that she could enjoy her pay in full because she had no debt. Image: @mukona_konie

Source: TikTok

A video of the lady received over 7,000 likes. People commented on the video congratulating the hardworking woman.

Woman lives debt-free

A woman @mukona_konie told TikTok viewers she no longer has debt to pay off. She was dancing proud that she owned her home and car in full.

PAY ATTENTION:

Watch her video:

TikTok viewers celebrate with woman

Others looking forward to becoming homeowners and finishing their mortgages commented on the video. Netizens said the celebratory video inspired them to keep going.

Dr Lebitso said:

"I also finished paying my car, left with the house, congratulations sis, I am right behind you."

KIB PROJECTS(PTY)LTD commented:

"I have a paid up car. My flat 290k settlement but next year, I will push it. Congratulations babes."

Leesa Vaphi wrote:

"Waze wajabula."

Njabs added:

"This is how I felt on Friday when I was paying the last R4891.04 on the bond. Filling the bond cancellation forms was everything."

Donatella Maluleka applauded:

"Flex of the decade sisi"

Women with houses inspires many

Online users love to see women who own houses. One hardworking woman showed off her impressive newly purchased crib.

Man owed Wits over R200k has debt mysteriously cleared

Briefly News previously reported that a man, @MmusiThema, told his followers that he owed Wits University R240 000. In the post, he said he woke up on his birthday and found that he no longer did

Debt from tertiary education can be quite a problem in South Africa. One person can let out a sigh of relief after his debt got settled mysteriously.

People were in awe of his news and were happy to congratulate him. Many asked him if he did anything to make the debt disappear.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News