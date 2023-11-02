One man posted a TikToK viral video showing his lobola day that he documented in a romantic way

The man captioned the video with details about why he was getting the proceedings done as soon as possible

Many viewers on TikTok were amused by the man's video showing the traditional procedure that took place in Gauteng

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A man had people fascinated about the day he got married. Online users thought it was interesting the man; 's perspective on the day he paid lobola.

A man shared a TikTok video saying he wanted lobola done quickly to hide his bride-to-be's pregnancy. Image: @panda42_kitty

Source: TikTok

The video of the traditional wedding day received thousands of likes. Online users cracked jokes about the man's reasons for getting married.

TikTok video of lobola day becomes hit

A man @panda42_kitty on TikTok showed people that he planned ahead when he decided to marry his wife. In the video, a man wrote that he did not want his in-laws to realise their daughter was pregnant before he tied the knot.

Watch the clip:

Traditional wedding day fascinates SA

Many people enjoyed the video of the traditional process necessary for the young couple to get married. Netizens showered that couple with compliments on their special day while others teased the man for trying to find a loophole through paying so-called 'damages' for children out of wedlock (inhawulo in isiZulu).

chicco said:

"You know what I did,I gave her a first child, didn't pay damages , she became pregnant after 1 year later, mfana I had to lobola her with the kids."

oZothile ka Mshengu commented:

"My ancestors would probably send lightning. My cousin's man hid a whole first wife on the wedding day kwanyiwa nyi."

Hrh Mandy_Zulu_ wrote:

"Same thing my hubby and I did."

LindiweM added:

"When the letter came the first question my mom asked was 'are you pregnant ?' when the cow came it was also mithi."

Masharo joked:

"We tried this,but every animal they were slaughtering had an egg from chicken to a sheep,elders gave me side eye.Game over."

SweetPotatoSwish gushed:

"Fetch my flower is the cutest thing I've ever heard, it's so wholesome."

Unathie_ claimed:

"Sgebengu!"

Panda & Kitty, the creator replied:

"I watched how to get away with murder and I thought well why can’t I get away with pregnancy."

Lobola ceremonies warm SA hearts

Traditional unions between spouses captivate many. One woman shared her own traditional experience, even though she was marrying outside her culture.

Look into bride's lobola day warms SA hearts

Briefly News previously reported that a soon-to-be-married woman went TikTok viral. The excited lady wanted other people to see her lobola day. The video of her and her partner's family following the lobola negotiations received more than 24,000 likes.

There were hundreds of comments from people who were gushing over the traditional union. Other brides were in the comments sharing their lobola dates.

One woman's lobola negotiations looked like it was a beautiful event. @nosiphotigere posted a video of the moment the fiance's family arrived to present themselves to her family.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News