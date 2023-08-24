One woman showed people how her lobola day went when her family and her bae's family met up for their traditional marriage

The lady filmed almost every step that happened on her special day, including what she got for her in-laws

Many people were touched up the seeing the sweet woman capture special moments with family

A soon-to-be-married woman went TikTok viral. The excited woman wanted other people to see her lobola day. The video of her and her partner's family following the lobola negotiations received more than 24 000 likes.

A TikTok video of a woman's lobola negotiations went viral as it was a beautiful gathering. Image: @nosiphotigere

Source: TikTok

There were hundreds of comments from people who were gushing over the traditional union. Other brides were in the comments sharing their own lobola dates.

Woman's lobola day goes viral

One woman's lobola negotiations looked like they had a beautiful event. @nosiphotigere posted a video of the moment the fiance's family arrived to present themselves to her family. Watch the video below:

South Africans love traditional ceremony

Many people commented that the lady looked like she had a beautiful day. Other women said that they had lobola on the same day as her.

Mangi Phatlane said:

"Mine was on the 5th of August. Still in disbelief, congratulations."

Nokuthula Shozi wrote:

"Congratulations sisi me too 19 august was my day."

sunshinewababy added:

"We got lobolaed on the same day."

maserame2407 commented:

"Is that a goodie bag? Lobola negotiations level up la."

nthabee_mogashoa gushed:

"I just love how close it was, congratulations hun."

Traditional weddings a warm South African hearts

Many people enjoy watching others' unions in love. One lady got married to her Korean bae, and she wore a stunning hanbok.

