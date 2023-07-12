One woman showed people her picture-perfect life, and many people thought it was heartwarming to see

The woman made a video to show that she is ready and on the right tracks to settle with the love of her life

Online users enjoyed seeing the woman's special video of her beautiful traditional marriage

One woman looked like she was the happiest on TikTok. The lady was in celebration mode on the day her partner delivered his lobola promises.

A TikTok video of a couple's lobola day had people in awe of the couple. Image: @pru.mm

Source: TikTok

Netizens loved watching the traditional ceremony. Many people were entertained as the video of the couple got thousands of likes.

Lobola ceremony has many online users fascinated

@pru.mm posted a video of the special day that she had with her life partner. The lady announced that her man paid lobola. Watch the video below:

People love to see young couples love Story

Online users were happy to see this woman get a happy ending. Many people commented on how good she looked next to her husband.

Amanda Maltonia gushed:

"Congratulations sisi, This is beautiful."

Ntombi_dee2 said:

"Big SBWL."

nonhlanhlamasango1 applauded

"The feast looked really appetising. You looked beautiful too."

siiweee added:

"The groom looks so shy bathong, y’all so beautiful Congratulations."

Xolile Mtimunye commented:

"Everything was so beautiful, congratulations once again."

People love couples who practice traditional wedding customs

South Africans enjoy seeing couples participate in traditional weddings. Many often go viral as people raved over the lively occasions.

