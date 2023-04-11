A soon-to-be bride shared photos of her lobola negotiations, highlighting her beautiful relationship with her fiancé

Luyanda Duma expressed her excitement about the big day and how all the family elders sat together while negotiators were underway

Mzansi had nothing but congratulatory messages for the happy couple who are set to tie the knot soon

Johannesburg woman tweets cute images of her lobola negotiations. Images:@luyanda_duma6/Twitter

Images of Luyanda Duma's lobola negotiations went viral after she tweeted them. The young woman couldn't contain her joy at becoming a makoti.

The post received over 1.7 million views, and people joined the celebrations. In her post, she described her day and how she awoke to the sound of uncles at the gate. Luyanda was also pleased that her lobola negotiations went smoothly.

She said:

"Not a single unkept promise;"

Mzansi congratulate the happy couple

Tweeps congratulated the couple on their impending nuptials, with many ladies commenting that they, too, wished they could marry. Others advised against posting such good news, especially on Twitter, to avoid the evil eye.

Here are some of the comments:

@Nokuzola_SA said:

"Congratulations, wishing you blessings over blessings on your family."

@MuhleRita commented:

"It's your year. Congratulations, my love. I'm so happy for you."

@Katleho_ThusoM said:

"Congratulations, Luyanda, blessings on your marriage"

@Nomhle_Samu commented:

"Bathi moes wena uyisgebengu. Kodwa your dress."

@JustRochelle said:

"Your dress is so beautiful. Please plug, sis"

Boss Man commented:

"Congrats. This app is full of witches lets keep such good news to Instagram."

Magombashe said:

"I hope you don't cry when it's your turn, yes, no one steals a man but us as women we can do better."

