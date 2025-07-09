Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has pledged her support for Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

Jacob Zuma's daughter called for the KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner to be protected at all costs

South Africans shared their thoughts on the Zuma-Sambudla statement, with some wary of what could happen

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has called for Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to be protected at all costs. Image: Darren Stewart/ @duduzilezuma_sambundla

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG - Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has vowed to take action if anything happens to Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

The KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner has been receiving a wave of support from across the country after his explosive allegations. Lt Gen Mkhwanazi held a press briefing on Sunday, 6 July 2025, where he detailed corruption within the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Mkhwanazi also accused Police Minister Senzo Mchunu of political interference, claims the minister has since denied. With some worried that Mkhwanazi could be removed from his post after exposing corruption, Zuma-Sambudla said he needed to be protected at all costs.

What did Zuma-Sambudla say?

Taking to Instagram, the uMKhonto weSizwe (MK) Party Member of Parliament (MP) pledged her support for KZN’s top cop.

“We stand firmly with our commissioner. General Nhlanhla Mkhwananzi should be protected at all costs. South Africa is a rotten country. We shall fight this,” she said in the caption of a photo of him.

Jacob Zuma’s daughter also shared a photo of Mkhwanazi on her Instagram story, where she was more defiant.

“Let them touch you. We’re ready for round two,” she stated.

While she didn’t mention it directly, some assumed round two referred to another July unrest. Zuma-Sambudla was accused of inciting violence following the arrest of her father in 2021. Gauteng and KZN were the scenes of rampant looting and riots, with Zuma-Sambudla’s allegedly helping stoke further unrest.

Many died during the crisis, with President Cyril Ramaphosa meeting with other political leaders to address the situation.

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla was charged with incitement to commit terrorism and incitement to commit public violence relating to the July unrest. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

How did South Africans react?

While some agreed that Mkhwanazi needed to be protected, others reminded her that her father once fired him. Mkhwanazi was appointed as National Police Commissioner in 2011 but was fired by Zuma a year later, apparently due to a fallout between him and then Police Minister Nathi Mthethwa.

@makgetlashaun said:

“Your father started all of this. Don't forget.”

@pulanazininzi

“He is doing a great job. I wish he could go after the Gupta puppets as well.”

@cutebeebaby stated:

“It started with your father and family.”

Natrishka Naidoo-Korevaar said:

“She is acting like she is the only one. Everyone in SA is supporting him for his honesty. Why would anyone need to riot when we all agree? Just making noise for attention.”

Mpho Walekhosi Thupe stated:

“Let's wait until General Mkhwanazi Exposes Jacob Zuma. She will insult him with all the insults in this world 🤣.”

Mlambo KP joked:

“Lol, she's not aware that it was her father who dismissed Mkhwanazi back then.”

Rj Sngwe added:

“She's not here to support our Lt General. She and her supporters are preparing to loot.”

Musa Mgenge asked:

"Is she going to be on the street too, or does she just want a spotlight?"

Xolisile Chris questioned:

"Who is against Mkhwanazi? Because everyone supports and appreciates what he has done to stand against corruption and not keep quiet. What is the use of a riot?"

Sivuyile Sibanga stated:

"Your involvement may jeopardise something."

Trott Mots said:

"She is being opportunistic. Yes, we mostly as South Africans, stand with Mkhwanazi, but it can't be for her to now start creating the wrong impression by associating him with that Zuma grouping. The general has nothing to do with the Zumas."

Zuma-Sambudla released on warning

In January 2025, Briefly News reported how Zuma-Sambudla appeared in court and was released on a warning.

Jacob Zuma's daughter was charged with incitement to commit terrorism and incitement to commit public violence.

The charges stemmed from social media posts that she made during the July 2021 unrest following the arrest of her father.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News