President Cyril Ramaphosa To Meet With Political Leaders Amid Unrest in SA

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to meet with political leaders in an effort to end the continued violence in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal

Government officials are tasked to meet with informal and small business organisations in the two provinces

Ramaphosa met with religious leaders on Tuesday night and they have asked for permission to host religious gatherings

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

In the midst of continued unrest in South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa will meet with political leaders on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa has begun discussions with leaders from different sectors to build a societal response to the violence and devastation currently plaguing portions of the country, according to a report by EWN.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will meet with political leaders to discuss plans to curb the current unrest in South Africa on Wednesday. Images: Daniel Leal-Olivas - WPA Pool

Source: Getty Images

In a statement by the presidency, Ramaphosa's outreach is meant to assist the South African Police Services, the South African National Defence Force, and other law enforcement agencies in their efforts to prevent public violence, loss of life, and property damage.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

In a report by eNCA, Ramaphosa met with religious leaders on Tuesday night, have requested permission from the president to hold prayer groups in order to restore calm and provide counselling.

"The religious leaders expressed support for the deployment of the SANDF to support the police in stabilising the situation, and also called for a comprehensive response to the societal conditions enabling the events unfolding around the country," read the statement from the presidency.

While Ramaphosa convenes with political leaders, government officials have been tasked with meeting with informal and small business organisations, community leaders, and traditional leaders in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Bheki Cele asks citizens to refrain from vigilantism, says 12 instigators of unrest found

Briefly News recently reported that Minister of Police Bheki Cele has urged people to refrain from vigilantism. The Minister has asked communities to not take matters into their own hands by using the fact that they are protecting their communities from the ongoing looting and riots.

Cele was speaking in Alex, Gauteng shortly after the South African National Defence Force was deployed in the area to help ease the violence from the riots and intense looting. Cele also revealed that the police have a list of 12 instigators of the current unrest within the Country.

The media at the scene questioned Cele about the list by asking if this included members of former president Jacob Zuma's family. Cele jumped around the question by reiterating that they had a list of '12 South Africans' inciting the violence in Mzansi.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za