Abby McGrew is a woman who is devoted to her philanthropy works to make the world a better place for others. Since moving to New York in 2000, she has offered a significant amount of her time and financial help to several charities. Here is a glimpse into her life.

Abby McGrew (wife of New York Giants Quarterback Eli Manning) poses at Judith Ripka's Holiday Shopping Night hosted by Eli Manning at Judith Ripka. Photo: Thos Robinson

Eli Manning, Abby’s husband, played for the New York Giants for 16 years before his retirement on January 22, 2020. Being an NFL star and quarterback earned him immense recognition in the world of football, putting his lovely wife in the spotlight as well. Here is a glimpse into her life.

Abby McGrew's profile summary and bio

Full name: Abby McGrew

Abby McGrew Place of birth: Nashville, Tennessee, US

Nashville, Tennessee, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Year of birth: January 1, 1984

January 1, 1984 Profession: Designer, Philanthropist

Designer, Philanthropist Marital status: Married

Married Husband: Eli Manning

Eli Manning No. of children: Four

Four Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Hair color: Blonde

Blonde Eye color: Hazel

Hazel Weight: 58 kgs

58 kgs Abby Mcgrew's height: 6’ 5”

6’ 5” Father: Tom McGrew

Tom McGrew Abby McGrew's College: University of Mississippi

University of Mississippi Siblings: Lacey and Molly

Lacey and Molly Abby Mcgrew's net worth: $1 million

Early life

Born in Nashville, Tennessee, in the US, Abby McGrew's parents welcomed their beautiful baby girl on January 1, 1984. Her father, Tom McGrew, is a writer, while not much is known about Abby’s mother.

NFL player Eli Manning and wife Abby McGrew at the 2008 ESPY Awards held at NOKIA Theatre L.A. LIVE on July 16, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Caulfield

Abby studied at Brentwood Academy, and after the completion of her high school studies, she joined the University of Mississippi. She graduated from the university with a degree in family and consumer sciences.

How old is Abby McGrew?

Abby was born on January 1, 1984. This means that Abby McGrew's age is 37 years as of 2021.

What does Abby McGrew do for a living?

Eli manning wife is a fashion designer. She works as part of Kappa Delta’s Alpha Mu chapter after studying fashion design in New York. She once worked for Pamela Roland, a popular design, brand as an account executive for evening wear and wedding dresses.

Family

Abby is married to Eli Manning, a retired NFL star and quarterback. The love birds celebrated their union in a private ceremony on April 19, 2008. Their paths crossed in the spring of 2002 at the University of Mississippi. Eli proposed to her during a trip to New Orleans.

Eli Manning of the New York Giants looks on with his wife, Abby, and son, Charles, during a press conference to announce his retirement. Photo by Sarah Stier

Abby McGrew's kids with her husband are three daughters and one son.

Abby McGrew's measurements

The fashion designer has a height of 6’ 5”. She weighs 58 kgs and has hazel blue colors. Her hair colour is blonde.

What does Abby McGrew do?

Abby is a fashion designer. In addition, she gives scholarship programs at her alma mater, the University of Mississippi. She is also heavily involved in charitable work. For instance, she is linked with New York’s St Vincent’s Hospital, where she donates her time and money to change the lives of others.

Abby McGrew remains an admiration to many people. Despite being married to a famous man, the former New York Giants player Eli Manning, she has managed to keep a low-profile life and to look after her family.

