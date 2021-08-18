This year, customer attention to luxury has peaked. It seems that luxury is also among the forefront aspects that affluent customers consider when purchasing a car. As a result of the sudden interest, conversations have sparked online on various car brands. Fans are dying to know the top 20 luxury car brands in the world. So, join us as we explore this list!

Top 20 luxury car brands in the world ranked as of 2021. Photo: ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Besides excellent performance, practicality, and durability, drivers also look for luxurious vehicles. So what are the luxury car brands one can consider in 2021? Let us find out!

Top luxury car brands in the world

A lot of auto manufacturers have been in the limelight for aspects such as speed and market share. But over time, others aspects have come into question, such as luxury. Join us to rank the top car brands in 2021 based on fame, prestige, and luxurious models.

1. Mercedes Benz

Mercedes-Benz takes is the top luxury car brand online in 2021 with luxurious cars like the 2021 Mercedes Benz S-Class. Photo: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Mercedes-Benz takes the first spot on our list of the most popular luxury car brands online in 2021. It has re-defined luxury with some super-cars like the 2021 Mercedes Benz S-Class. So, which is the no 1 luxury car? Naturally, we go with the 2021 Mercedes S-class. Not only is its interior classy and elegant, but also customizable. Additionally, the beast has a horsepower of 429 and superior engine choices of the Intercooled Turbo Gas or Electric 1-6.

2. BMW

BMW also ranks among the 2021 luxurious car brands with luxurious cars such as the 2022 BMW 7-Series. Photo: CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) is among the best luxury car brands of 2021. The German auto manufacturer is known for its luxurious cars, such as the 2022 BMW 7-Series. The BMW 7-Series was designed to be the pinnacle of the brand’s tech and grandness, and it screams nothing but luxury.

3. Audi

Audi is a luxury auto manufacturer that is producing luxury models like 2021 Audi A8. Photo: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Audi is another of the most famous fancy car brands. The auto manufacturer is known for its innovative technology, and fans cannot wait to see the long-awaited Audi Q9. Meanwhile, you can enjoy class and style with the 2021 Audi A8.

4. Tesla

Tesla is one of the top 20 luxury car brands in the world ranked as of 2021 with models like the 2021 Tesla Model S. Photo: Robert Alexander/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Tesla is also among the high-end car brands making headlines in 2021. It is trendy and remains among the highly valued auto manufacturers in the world. Its 2021 Tesla Model S is currently the talk of the town due to its uncluttered and clean interior that screams luxury.

5. Lexus

2021 Lexus ES and the 2021 Lexus LS are just examples of models from the top luxury car brand Lexus. Photo: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Although the Lexus car brand does not rank among the top brands under market share, it definitely steals the spotlight in luxury. This is because it has very stylish, comfortable, and great cars, like the 2021 Lexus ES and the 2021 Lexus LS.

6. Volvo

Volvo, one of the top 20 luxury car brands in the world ranked as of 2021 with models like Volvo S90 Recharge. Photo:Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Volvo is ticking all the boxes when it comes to producing luxurious cars. For example, the 2021 Volvo S90 T8 Recharge clearly shows that the designers took their time with this machine as it screams elegance.

7. Rolls-Royce

The Rolls-Royce Ghost model is a clear representation why Rolls Royce is an all-time luxury car brand. Photo: Felix Kästle/picture alliance via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The British luxury auto manufacturer is deemed the pinnacle of luxury. There is no debate about the brand producing luxury cars, as seen from models like The Rolls-Royce Ghost.

8. Porsche

Porsche ranks in the list of the 2021 luxury car brands in the world for its luxury models including Taycan, the 4S, and Turbo S. Photo: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Another highly valued auto manufacturer that makes it on our list is Porsche. The auto manufacturer keeps growing with beast machines like the Taycan, the 4S, and Turbo S.

9. Bentley

Bentley R Type Continental from Bentley car brand shouts luxury. Photo: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Now, this is luxurious! Bentley is well known for offering a range of luxurious sedans and SUVs. It is also known for fast models, like the Bentley R Type Continental.

10. Aston Martin

Aston Martin auto manufacturers is known for luxurious cars like Aston Martin Vantage. Photo: Uli Deck/picture alliance via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

How can we forget this British brand infamous for featuring in the James Bond films? It is the perfect representation of both speed and grandness. Some examples of its luxurious cars include the Aston Martin Vantage and the Rapide.

11. Land Rover

Land Rover is known for its all-time luxury and determination of incorporating new tech. Photo: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

We cannot forget the long-standing brand, Land Rover, as it is always determined to stay a step ahead when it comes to new technology. The British brand never goes out of style, an aspect that impresses many drivers.

12. Jaguar

Jaguar is popular for offering clients sleek, stylish, and luxury models. Photo: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

You cannot mention style and luxury without including Jaguar. Besides being infamous for its sleek design, this brand is also known for being grand.

13. Genesis

Although Genesis is a young brand, it stands out for its high-quality products given that it is backed by one of the world’s powerhouse brands, Hyundai. In addition, it is moving heads with its luxurious models like the 2021 Genesis G80 and 2020 Genesis G90. So which is the most affordable luxury car? It might be Genesis because it sells lower than the Mercedes Benz, Audi, and BMW yet ranks with them in terms of luxury.

14. Cadillac

2021 Cadillac CT5 ranks Cadillac among the top 20 luxury car brands in the world ranked as of 2021. Photo: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Cadillac has also made it to this list of the luxury car brands ranked in 2021 as it has one of the most luxurious cars of the year. This is the 2021 Cadillac CT5. It has a very comfy and luxurious interior.

15. Maserati

Maserati is one of the top 20 luxury car brands in the world with models like Maserati MC20. Photo: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Maserati is another well-known auto manufacturer for producing luxurious vehicles. The Maserati MC20 attests to this, having won the “Best of the Best” prize at the Red Dot Awards 2021.

16. Maybach

Maybach auto manufacturers also rank among the 20 luxury car brands in the world of 2021 for their luxury cars. Photo: JACQUES DEMARTHON/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Maybach also falls in this category of luxury car brands ranked by prestige. So although it is pricey, it does promise value and luxury.

17. Lamborghini

Lamborghini Aventador says it all about Lamborghini being a top luxury car brand in 2021. Photo: Michal Fludra/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Lamborghini group is one of the best luxury sports car brands as of 2021. Ferrucio Lamborghini founded it in 1963. You need not look further when looking for luxurious sports cars as this auto manufacturer has you covered with vehicles like the Lamborghini Aventador.

18. Ferrari

Ferrari Purosangue is one of the luxury sports car released by luxury car brand Ferrari. Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

This auto manufacturer has also made it to this list, thanks to its announcement of the release of the first-ever luxurious SUV, Ferrari Purosangue. Given that its current cars are lavish, fans anticipate being blown away.

19. Bugatti

Bugatti is also known for its luxurious models, hence the spot on this list of top 20 luxury car brands in the world ranked as of 2021. Photo: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The other auto manufacturer included in this list is Bugatti. If you want to shout grandness without saying it, get yourself a Bugatti model.

20. Chrysler

Chrysler makes it to this list of the top 20 luxury car brands in the world ranked as of 2021 due to its luxurious car models. Photo: Sergei Mikhailichenko/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Chrysler is also another luxurious auto manufacturer, best known for its sophisticated and streamlined models.

This is our list of the top 20 luxury car brands in the world as of 2021. The list contains both long-standing and new brands in the market. It also reveals some of the most luxurious cars of 2021.

