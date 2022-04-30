Bentley announced a new model will join its range of luxury cars soon, with the unveiling set to take place next month

The British carmaker has been testing a long-wheelbase version of its Bentayga SUV since 2020, albeit under camouflage

The extended wheelbase will offer buyers even more space, particularly rear legroom, from the SUV

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Luxury British carmaker Bentley says it will announce a fifth model to join its portfolio of luxury cars at 13:30 South African time on Tuesday 10th May.

The company’s designers, engineers and craftspeople have gone to new lengths to combine luxury, technology and performance in a way that only Bentley can deliver.

Luxury Carmaker Bentley will release details of a new model on May 10 the company announced. Image: Newspress

Source: UGC

With an extra dimension of onboard wellness, the new model will sit in sumptuous comfort at the pinnacle of its range and deliver a breadth of capabilities beyond anything previously offered, AutoCar reports.

According to Newspress, Bentley Motors is the most sought-after luxury car brand in the world.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The company’s headquarters in Crewe is home to all of its operations including design, R&D, engineering, Mulliner and production of the company’s three model lines, Continental, Flying Spur, and Bentayga.

The combination of fine craftsmanship, using skills that have been handed down through generations, alongside engineering expertise and cutting-edge technology is unique to UK luxury car brands such as Bentley. It is also an example of high-value British manufacturing at its best. Bentley employs around 4 000 people at its base in Crewe, England.

Mercedes Benz G Wagon, Bentley GT – 5 cool cars Cassper Nyovest, Bonang and other South African celebs own

South African celebrities love their cars and recently at the Kyalami 9 Hour race in Johannesburg we saw how much one of them loves motorsport, Briefly News reports.

We've made a list of celebrities who love their cars and don't mind flashing them on social media. It's not a secret Cassper Nyovest loves dropping money on some serious metal.

The rapper has a fleet of cars most people would be jealous of and includes a Ferrari 458, McLaren GT, Mercedes-Benz GLE and a Mansory Rolls-Royce Ghost.

Source: Briefly News