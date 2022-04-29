The biggest car show in South Africa returns this year after the Covid-19 pandemic put the brakes on it taking place

20 car brands have committed to showcasing their latest whips to the public and it'll be a chance to get up close and personal with cool cars

The event takes place at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit from 26 to 28 August and general access tickets will cost R250 for an adult and R50 for children aged 3-12

This August, the Festival of Motoring returns to the delight of the motoring public, who have been waiting patiently to get into the driving seat of their favourite cars and experience the thrill and excitement that the event provides.

The event takes place at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit from 26 to 28 August and will continue to deliver on its mandate as the largest industry-supported motor show in Africa. The aim is to unite the automotive community by bringing together key industry players, motoring enthusiasts and consumers shopping for a new ride.

The 2022 Festival of Motoring is set for August and Toyota will show off its Supra with a manual gearbox. Image: Quickpic

With 50 pit doors available, there has been enthusiastic support from vehicle manufacturers and importers. More than 20 automotive brands, including Alfa Romeo, Abarth, Citroen, Fiat, Jeep, Mercedes-Benz, Mopar, Opel, Peugeot and Toyota, will be showcasing their brands and latest models, Quickpic reports.

In addition, over 150 exhibitors will display automotive products and services and lifestyle, outdoor and customised vehicle offerings to service the need of the visitor, SAFestivalofMotoring reports.

The Festival of Motoring provides exhilarating experiential platforms for exhibitors and visitors, including the opportunity to drive or be driven in the latest models. These include EVs and commercial vehicles around the iconic Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, the self-handling track, or the dedicated Dunlop Grandtrek 4x4 off-road course.

Judy Maharaj, the event Show Director, says:

“These experiences are core to the Festival of Motoring’s success as they provide a unique way for the consumer to see, touch and feel various and favourite brands on one platform.”

The Speed Challenge is an exciting new racing element that will see a few racing legends of South African motorsport driving a variety of cars, including single-seaters, in a race against the clock.

General access tickets will cost R250 for an adult and R50 for children aged 3-12. Exclusive hospitality packages are also available at the Premium Club Suite, which include, among others, a culinary experience with celebrity chef Reuben Riffle, reserved parking and a luxury supercar hot lap session.

Maharaj concludes:

“The 2022 Festival of Motoring will provide 3 days of motoring sights and sounds for the car enthusiast. It will be a celebration, with fun times to be shared for all members of the family."

Toyota confirms it will show off a new Supra fitted with a manual gearbox at the Festival of Motoring

The Toyota Supra has been on sale in Mzansi for a few years, albeit only with an automatic gearbox. For 2022, Toyota has opted to develop a six-speed manual transmission for the 3,0 T models to marry alongside its turbo engine and chassis.

The revised Supra model line-up will debut at The Festival of Motoring, taking place at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in August 2022 Dealer ordering will open in May, with sales commencing in Q3.

Not only is there an addition of a new gearbox, but Toyota has also tweaked the chassis for more-refined driving performance, after customer feedback.

