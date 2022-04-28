Ever since its first generation in 1978, the Toyota Supra has earned legions of fans with its faithfully retained front-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout powered by an in-line six-cylinder engine and now the latest derivative will have a manual gearbox

The Supra having competed in numerous types of motorsports in the past and currently running in Super GT, the Supra-based, race-specific GR Supra GT4 achieved cumulative sales of 50 units (by the end of 2021)

The revised Supra model line-up will debut at The Festival of Motoring, taking place at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in August 2022 with Dealer ordering will open in May, with sales commencing in Q3

The Toyota Supra has been on sale in Mzansi for a few years, albeit only with an automatic gearbox. For 2022, Toyota has opted to develop a six-speed manual transmission for the 3,0 T models to marry alongside its turbo engine and chassis.

Not only is their an addition of a new gearbox, but Toyota has also tweaked the chassis for more-refined driving performance, after customer feedback.

Toyota's Supra will receive a six-speed manual gearbox, but only for six-cylinder engine models. Image: MotorPress

There are several changes to the 2022 Supra, including under the skin as well as larger 19-inch wheels and a new high-powered JBL sound system, Jalopnik reports.

On the local front, Toyota SA will debut the manual Supra at the The Festival of Motoring in August 2022 and it'll go on sale in the third quarter of the year, MotorPress .

Main enhancements

1) Enhanced handling performance and ride comfort through improved steering and suspension (common to all trim levels):

Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) control and finely tuned shock absorber damping characteristics for improved roll balance and ride comfort.

Modified stabiliser bushings for improved initial steering response.

Revised chassis control systems (AVS, electric power steering, and Vehicle Stability Control) for improved overall steering feel and control when pushing to the limits.

The Toyota Supra was developed alongside the BMW Z4. Image: MotorPress

2) Newly available manual transmission (3.0 models only):

Newly developed six-speed manual transmission for the joy of driving powered by a high-output engine.

Spherical, weighted shift knob that is easy to grip and operate from any direction and topped off by the GR logo for a sporty image.

iMT system for optimal computer-controlled engine speed matched to the driver's clutch and shifting operations and for automatic throttle blipping when shifting, contributing to smooth and comfortable driver-intended sporty driving.

Manual transmission-tuned interior sound for generating excitement during acceleration.

Revised final drive ratio to tailor performance to the manual 'cog-swapper'.

For 2022 the Toyota Supra features a powerful JBL sound system. Image: MotorPress

3) Newly designed 19-inch forged wheels (3.0 models only):

Newly designed 19-inch forged aluminium wheels with revised spoke and cross-sectional shapes for lighter weight and higher rigidity, while sharing design flair with the wheels of the GR Yaris and GR86 for improved performance and functional beauty.

Newly adopted Premium Titanium Dark Silver paint to create a motorsport-like look & feel.

Weight reduction of 1.2 kg per wheel, contributing to improved ride comfort and handling stability due to resulting reduction in unsprung weight.

Among the changes to the 2022 Toyota include 19-inch wheels on the 3,0 T models. Image: MotorPress

4) Adoption of new exterior colours:

Iridescent Grey Metallic and Sapphire Blue Metallic exterior colour choices.

5) Enhanced sound system

Improved sound quality through optimal sound tuning of the JBL Premium Sound System.

Local Introduction

On local tarmac, the revised Supra model line-up will debut at The Festival of Motoring, taking place at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in August 2022. Dealer ordering will open in May, with sales commencing in Q3. Both Auto and Manual 3.0T variants will be offered with pricing announced at launch timing.

