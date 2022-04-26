Suzuki has added two new models to its Jimny range in South Africa, the GL specification slots in between the GA and GLX

Another cool model that's now available is the Rhino Edition Package that rhino decals and special styling changes

Both models are available in local showrooms and offer more value to the diminutive SUV's range in Mzansi

Suzuki has increased the appeal of its Jimny range with the introduction of a mid-range GL specification level.

Designed to bring many of the must-have luxuries of the GLX to a wider audience, the GL slots in just above the utilitarian GA model and brings with it the option of an automatic transmission to the mid-range buyer.

The Suzuki Jimny Rhino Edition package and GL models are now on showroom floors. Image: MotorPress

Brendon Carpenter, Brand Marketing Manager at Suzuki Auto South Africa says:

“As a fully off-road capable SUV, it is as comfortable in the inner city as it is on the dunes of the Namib. And at a starting price of only R336 900 for the GL manual and R357 900 for the GL auto, it will the dreams of adventure a reality for thousands of people."

In response to this demand, and in partnership with its Japanese Head Office and Indian manufacturing facility, Suzuki Auto South Africa has created the GL range, MotorPress reports.

Viewed from the outside, the GL shares many of its GLX sibling’s features. Chief among these are the hardened off-road-ready alloy wheels, finished in smoky chrome trim and with an alloy-equipped full-size spare wheel. It also shares the flagship’s front fog lights in the squared-off front bumper.

The GL will also be available with a choice of all body colours and the two-tone paint option, where the roof is finished in a contrasting colour to the rest of the body.

Inside the Jimny is where the GL answers all the questions posed by mid-range customers. The model is available with the choice of either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission, air conditioning and power steering as standard.

The noticeable item missing from the GL grade is the touchscreen infotainment system. Image: MotorPress

Also standard in the GL are electric windows, electrically adjustable mirrors and a Suzuki audio system with Bluetooth and USB connectivity, and steering wheel controls.Suzuki has also added a 50:50 split rear bench seat and remote central locking as standard.

All Jimny models are fitted with a 1,5-litre petrol engine with variable valve timing and multi-point injection that delivers 75 kW at 6 000 rpm and 130 Nm of torque at 4 000 rpm.

All models are fitted with a ladder frame chassis, rigid axles in the front and rear with a three-link suspension system and a fully mechanical low range transfer case.

All Jimny models are also equipped with Suzuki’s popular AllGrip system, which utilises the brakes and electronic stability control unit to drive or brake individual wheels in extremely technical off-road situations.

Lastly, all Jimny models have Hill Descent Control, which electronically controls the engine and brakes during steep descents, allowing the driver to focus on steering inputs.

With the addition of the Jimny GL in manual and automatic, the range now consists of five models. They are:

Jimny GA

4x4 system with Suzuki AllGrip

Power steering

ABS with EBD

Electronic Stability Program

Jimny GL – all of the above, and:

Electric windows

Electric mirrors

Alloy wheels (incl. spare wheel)

Steering wheel audio controls

Bluetooth- and USB-connected audio system

Remote central locking

A comprehensive four-year or 60 000km service plan.

Jimny GLX offers the above luxuries, and:

Automatic LED headlamps

Automatic climate control

Cruise control

A touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

A leather-covered steering wheel

The rear cargo convenience-package, which includes an additional 12V socket, rear interior light and flat-floor luggage box with hard plastic cladding.

Rhino Edition now available

First announced in late 2021, the special Rhino Edition Kit will arrive at dealers at the same time as the new GL in manual and automatic options.

The kit resurrects the well-known Jimny Rhino logomark that first appeared on the Suzuki SJ-series exactly 40 years ago. It has since become synonymous with the durability, plucky and go-anywhere nature of the Jimny.

The Rhino Edition adds the following design elements to a Jimny:

Exclusive Rhino decals

A Rhino-branded soft spare wheel cover

The Suzuki Heritage grille

Red Suzuki mud flaps

Rain and wind deflectors

Suzuki SA says it will also partner with its global parent company and affiliates across the world to support rhino conservation in South Africa and across the continent.

