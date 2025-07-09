A man was shocked to discover a smartphone retailing for just R200 at a local Shoprite store, sparking a viral video and online debate

The budget-friendly device supports basic features like WhatsApp, voice calls, and light browsing, making it an ideal option for those who need a simple phone without a high price tag

The cell device pricing of the phone sparked mixed reactions online, with some users expressing interest in purchasing the device and others questioning its performance and durability

A man was left stunned after spotting an incredibly cheap smartphone retailing for just R200 at a local Shoprite store.

Cheap R200 Shoprite phone, gent in disbelief

In the video shared under the handle @ebrahimfamily5 on 8 July 2025, the young man, who is identified, can be heard expressing his disbelief over the R200 phones. The budget-friendly device, a Mobicel Vibe, caused quite a stir online after the gent shared a video highlighting the jaw-dropping price.

The video, which quickly gained traction on social media, showed the Mobicel Vibe priced at only R200. Also featured in the clip were two other low-cost devices: the Hisense U964, available for R300 and the Knect phone priced at R449. The man filming the clip could be heard expressing his disbelief, repeatedly questioning how a smartphone could cost less.

"Look at this madness! R200 for that phone, can you believe it? I don't believe it. So when I go to the till and they tell me it's R200, then I will buy a lot. Yoh, I think they made a mistake because if I Google it, it's worth like R700. I think they're on drugs. I think they made a mistake here," said the gent in the clip.

The footage sparked a buzz online, with many South Africans expressing their surprise at the ultra-low pricing, while others debated the phone’s performance and durability.

Shoprite has gained attention in recent years for offering budget electronics and phones aimed at affordability for everyday South Africans. The Mobicel Vibe, although basic in terms of features, supports WhatsApp, voice calls, and light browsing, making it an ideal option for people who need a simple device without the high price tag.

As the cost of living continues to rise in Mzansi, affordable tech options like these are becoming increasingly popular. For some, it's a chance to stay connected without breaking the bank. For others, it's simply hard to believe a functional smartphone can now cost as little as R200.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts with shock over the Shoprite cheap phones

The online community took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the cheap phones that were spotted in Shoprite.

Felicia, mom to 4 kids, said:

"Till when is this price? I need one for my baby for his cartoons, so I can have my phone to myself."

ShannyDkn expressed:

"They're getting rid of old stock."

Kyle wrote:

"All those phones are low-low spec, and won't ever get an Android update, maybe one. Maybe not."

Selwyn Petersen replied:

"Those phones are bad, bro, don't go for it."

Mr M commented:

"Lol, not worth it 1GB RAM, you'll get so frustrated when the phone responds very slowly."

A man in South Africa was stunned by a R200 phone at Shoprite and showed it off. Image: @ebrahimfamily5

Source: TikTok

