A South African man reacted to seeing a new version of BlackBerry, and he made a passionate plea to the phone company

The man's funny reaction struck a chord with people, as many could relate to his hilarious post

Online users couldn't help but take a trip down memory lane to when BlackBerry first hit the market in South Africa

A man who saw the latest BlackBerry phone made people laugh. Online users could relate to the guy's excitement over the phone.

A TikTok video shows a man's reaction to seeing Blackberry's latest phone and he made Mzansi laugh. Image: @tobanufakumelo

Source: TikTok

Many people reminisced about the era of Blackberry in South Africa. The video by the hilarious man received thousands of likes.

Man excited about the new Blackberry

@tobanifakumeli posted a video where he rejoices that BlackBerry is back. In the video, he also asked that the company bring back BlackBerry internet service also known as BIS.

Watch the funny clip below that had Mzansi in stitches:

The man's video made Mzansi remember the good old days

Online users commented on the video, and some argued that BlackBerry was the equivalent of an iPhone in the past. Many people also reminisced about Blackberry Internet Service in the post as the man mentioned it in his video.

yna said:

But Blackberry was the iPhone of our time."

Patricia Pabi wrote:

Haibo blackberry is back."

Malangwe951 commented:

"Blackberry is still alive Kanti."

Thahiera T Salie added:

"The R60 stuff must be mandatory! Blackberry can't work without it!"

WaMashudu roasted the new phone:

"But blackberry , ama button kule century nkosiyami."

Source: Briefly News