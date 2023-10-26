A woman in Cape Town who is on the dating scene made people on TikTok laugh after showing her recent experience

The Xhosa lady posted a video of the amount of effort she has to put in while dating outside of her culture

Online users were amused as the woman avoided communication breakdown during her talking stage with a Venda man

A woman had people laughing after showing the state of her love life. The lady posted a TikTok video that had many people laughing.

A TikTok video shows a Xhosa woman in Cape Town doing the most for a Venda love interest. Image: @phiwe_phenya

Source: TikTok

The hilarious video of the woman's love life had thousands of likes. People commented on the video, making jokes about her romance woes.

Xhosa woman chats up Venda guy

@phiwe_phenya posted a funny video of herself using Google Translate because she is in a talking stage with a Venda man. In the clip, she admitted to only knowing what is good morning in Tshivenda.

Watch the video:

SA amused by Xhosa babe

Many people thought it was amusing to see the woman suffer while dating someone who doesn't speak the same language. Other ladies could relate as many were also dating partners with different home languages.

5099j said:

"This what I will always love and cherish about us Xhosa people. We don't mind learning. In fact we look forward to it."

Avela Zilani was amused:

"LOL, My current situation."

sh wrote:

"As a Venda gent I'd appreciate this a lot."

ROFHIWA MUDAU added:

"No one can deny the fact that only Vhavenda can speak any language fluently with no errors."

Benny admitted:

"My Xhosa girlfriend doesn't even Google, everytime i text her in venda she replies 'yoooooo!'"

kelesepetse masibi gushed:

"That’s so sweet."

Couples go TikTok viral

Many people love to see people from different cultures get together. A Tswana woman went viral after showing off her wedding to a coloured man.

Tsonga and Zulu couple unite families with wedding

Briefly News previously reported that a video of a cross-cultural wedding between two different cultures, Tsonga and Zulu, has amazed Mzansi.

People were wowed by the bright and lively traditional clothes, the joyful singing, and the energetic dancing.

The TikTok video was uploaded by @malwandlalifestyleevents and currently has 186,000 views and shows no sign of stopping.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News