Itumeleng Khune's wife, Sphelele, jokingly showed how she's going to spend the man of the match prize her husband received

Khune received a R100 000 cheque from the Carling Black Label Knockout Cup All-Star

Despite being suspended by Kaizer Chiefs, the star seems to be gracefully weathering the storm

South African soccer star Itumeleng Khune's wife, Sphelele, recently joked about how she's going to spend his husband's R100k man of the match prize.

Khune was voted man of the match at the Carling Black Label Knockout Cup All-Star match on Saturday. As a result, he won the prize of R100k.

Khune is weathering the storm

According to Kickoff, over R1.5 million has been handed out to players this Carling Black Label Knockout Cup season. Khune received the last cheque.

The star is currently under suspension by Kaizer Chiefs. This is after he allegedly arrived at the base under the influence of alcohol.

Despite that, he played a crucial role in their 2-1 victory over 10-man Stellenbosch. Fans still love the goalkeeper and still want to see him dominating the field.

Sphelele nails the role of a supportive wife

Sphelele has been nothing but a supportive wife to the player. On one of her Instagram stories, she indicated that she had to go in and out of Polokwane to support her hubby.

It makes sense that Khune gave the check to her after winning it. In a video shared on Instagram by @ mzansi_soccer_stars, the two lovebirds are seen sharing a cute moment, Khune giving Sphelele the cheque and receiving tons of kisses.

Kicks reported that Sphelele said the prize had finally been handed to the right person. Further indicating that she might use the money towards the kids' school fees.

