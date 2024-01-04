A debate over Ukhozi FM's Song of the Year winner turned deadly when a 24-year-old man was stabbed to death in KZN

The altercation began as a heated argument between friends

Social media remains divided over the controversial win, with some expressing dissatisfaction

The debate concerning Ukhozi FM's controversial Song of the Year has resulted in one man losing his life. A 24-year-old KZN man was allegedly stabbed to death after a heated argument about the issue.

A man from KZN was murdered during a Song of the Year 2023 debate. Image: @khuzani_mpungose and Getty Images

Source: UGC

Man killed in Song of the Year argument

It seems like some people are taking the conversation about Maskandi star Khuzani Mpungose's song Umjolo Lowo winning Ukhozi FM's Song of the Year too seriously.

According to the Sunday World, a 25-year-old man was arrested following a brawl over the Song of the Year at a local joint in Empangeni on New Year's Eve.

The report noted that the altercation started when two friends began a heated debate about the controversial contest. The two friends who are reportedly devout fans of Maskandi stars Khuzani Mpungose and Mthandeni were in an argument until one pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the other one to death.

Mzansi still not happy about Song of the Year winner

Social media has been split about Umjolo Lowo winning the competition. Several music lovers headed to X, formerly known as Twitter to dish their thoughts on the song. Many said that they expected hits like iPlan to win.

@mtandile said:

"Guys I used to be upset about this maskhandi situation until I got to know some bhincaz. Those niggaz will do anything for khuzani to win as long as Mthandeni is in the line up. This is some maskhandi beef I’ve heard of someone selling a cow to vote 4 khuzani #SongOfTheYear2023."

@ingagubeka added:

"I don’t care what the radio stations say about song of the yer. My song of the year goes to Iplan #SongOfTheYear2023."

Zimbabwe crosses over to the new year with iPlan by Dlala Thukzin

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that the concept of Song of The Year was understood by Zimbabweans as they named Dlala Thukzin's iPlan their crossover song.

In a video shared by @MDNnewss, Zimbabweans in Bulawayo are seen dancing to iPlan before beginning the countdown. They all cheered as they entered 2024 and danced to the smash hit song.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News