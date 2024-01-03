A TikTok video went viral showing a woman in Cape Town performing one of South Africa's biggest songs of 2023

The woman who was on stage in the TikTok video went viral after trying to do her own version of iPlan

Online users were thoroughly unimpressed, and they were not shy to let her know, just like the crowd did in the video

A TikTok video shows a young woman singing a popular song by Dlala Thukzin. The lady became a viral hit after doing her take on iPlan.

A Cape Town performer sang 'iPlan' by Dlala Thukzin, and the crowd was not pleased. Image: TikTok / @ok.molly / Getty Images / sdominick

The video of the young lady performing received lots of attention and had more than 100,000 likes. There were over 4, 000 comments from people who expressed how unhappy they were.

Cape Town woman tries to sing iPlan

A TikTok video by @ok.molly shows a young lady trying to sing iPlan. In the video, she got the pronunciation wrong and sounded offbeat. The video went viral since iPlan was picked as the song of the year by Metro FM and other major radio stations, as reported by SABC News.

SA roasts iPlan performance

Many people let the young lady know that they did not appreciate the performance of the Isizulu song. Netizens commented, making jokes about the performance.

Diva J said:

"That iPlan is the Shein version."

zinhle commented:

"iPlan le is not the one shame."

Haddy added:

"Her vocals were tryna make iPlan."

Justin Julies joked:

"Colonising iPlan."

bl3ssing added:

"Sesi Cyan if she was a singer."

Aries Don. laughed:

"That’s not iplan, icebo leli."

User315 was amused:

"iplan-B."

French woman impresses with Isizulu song

In a related story, a woman did a cover of a South African song after learning the lyrics. Many were impressed by the French girl.

Mzansi can't get enough of French lady's amapiano dance

Briefly News previously reported that a French girl amazed South Africans with her singing and dancing to amapiano.

@kazeli_official took to her TikTok account to share the amazing experience she had at an event in Soweto.

In her caption, she seemed to be doubting her dance moves, but the netizens weren't having it. They applauded her for such moves.

