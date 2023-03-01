A talented French lady did a cover of a Fatela , which is in isiZulu, in a viral TikTok

The lady created a bilingual rendition of the hit song by Aymos and Ami Faku and blew people away

People flooded the comments to rate how well she did at pronouncing Zulu words while singing the love song

A lady from France sang a Zulu hit song from South Africa. The video of her cover of Fatela by Aymos and Ami Faku had people in love with her voice.

A French girl sang 'Fatela', and people were amazed by her perfect pronunciation of the isiZulu parts. Image: TikTok/@kazeli_official

Source: UGC

People enjoyed the video as she brought a unique element by singing the same song in her mother tongue. The video of the lady's performance had people feeling proudly South African.

Singer switches between Zulu and French while performing South African song

A singer from France, @kazeli_official, sang Fatela, which is a South African Zulu song. The lady nailed it all, including the lyrics and clicks in isiZulu.

The lady also sang the same song in French. Watch the video below:

South Africans praise French singer for knowing how to sing in isiZulu

People applauded the girl for delivering an amazing performance. Many people were surprised that the lady did not struggle to pronounce the Zulu song.

chiloane229 commented:

"You are so good."

bongiizmanqele commented:

"Wow!"

Lomeo September commented:

"Listening to this knowing very well that I’m very single but I relate because your voiiiice."

Mia commented:

"Your isiZulu is perfect and the pronounciation, yohhh perfect."

Ashley commented:

"NGL the pronunciation is real good."

assanda_m commented:

"And then there’s white South Africans who can’t even pronounce our names. Well done babe, you sing so well."

Natalie_M commented:

"Mlungu wami lona."

