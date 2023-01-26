A South African lady who recreated one of the best vocal moments from Beyoncé's latest concert went TikTok viral

The American pop star set the internet ablaze when she showed off her vocal range at an invite-only Dubai show

People could not believe how well the South African content creator channelled Beyoncé's latest live rendition of Drunk in Love

A young lady went viral for her vocal talent after creating Beyoncé's latest Drunk in Love run. Beyoncé was in Dubai for a private performance and this aspiring singer was motivated to try and recreate a moment from the show.

A South African lady was applauded after successfully recreating Beyoncé's latest live outro during her Dubai performance. Image: Getty Images/Larry Busacca/PW /TikTok/@nqobile.n.mdletshe

The young lady took a clip from one of the moments that went viral from Beyoncé's exclusive event. One of the most iconic moments was Bey's live performance of Drunk in Love which closed off her concert.

South African TikTok singer creates Beyoncé's Dubai performance vocals

A TikTokker @oratilegaobodiwe did one of King Bey's runs from her latest live show in Dubai. The pop star had a viral moment when she closed out the Dubai show with an amazing run of the Drunk in Love melody.

The South African singer flawlessly recreated it in the comfort of her own home. Watch the video below:

Netizens impressed by TikTokker's vocals

Many people applauded the young lady for her accurate imitation of Beyoncé's latest vocals. Peeps complimented her and said that she's one of the few people who can actually belt.

qualiteaposts commented:

"This is how I think I sound while singing every Beyoncé song."

Voices of Gold commented:

"Bey better get you under her wing next to Chloe and Halle."

TLaMarr1908 commented:

"Insane vocals. She nailed it!"

itsAaronBernard commented:

"This is wild. I would have NEVER THOUGHT “lemme make this a cover” BUT I’m soooooo glad she did lol. I can't get enough."

Ebony commented:

"The chills that soared through my body!"

Tshepang Nosenga commented:

"@beyonce here's the South African talent."

Bongi commented:

"This is also the part I loved the most and you belted it well."

MarcelIdaewor commented:

"Beyoncé has two days to respond."

Tshepi commented:

"The hand movements are sending me, but yerrrrr vocals."

Vance Roday commented:

"No cause this outro is amazing."

3STELLE commented:

"Finally someone who knows how to belt."

Halala: Thando Thabethe jets off to Dubai for Beyoncé's performance

Briefly News previously reported that Thando Thabethe and TV producer friend Tumelo Mailane continue to serve friendship goals on social media.

The pair recently posted cute snaps on their social media platforms, giving fans a sneak peek as they were about to jet off to Dubai.

Captioning the picture she posted on Instagram, the award-winning TV and radio personality said she thinks she is in love.

Source: Briefly News