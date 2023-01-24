A South African TikTok creator had the internet laughing after showing off her dancing talent in a unique way

The lady in the video dressed up and danced as legendary pop star Michael Jackson

The dancer nailed Michael Jackson's mannerisms as well as his dance moves by playing a South African beat over Billie Jean

A stunner on social media gave a South African twist to Michael Jackson's legendary moves. The late star, dubbed the "King of Pop", is one of the most influential entertainers of all time. This online personality showed people how they imagined the superstar would dance if he was a local.

A lady was dancing like the iconic Michael Jackson and completely nailed his moves. Image: TikTok/@bigbozz.pureza

Source: UGC

The woman's TikTok went viral with a million views. Online users flooded the comments to review her Michael Jackson performance.

TikTok user goes viral after nailing Michael Jackson moves and signature look

Tiktok creator @bigbozz.pureza decided to give Michael Jackson's dance moves a South African edge. In her viral video, she put on a South African beat and continued to do some of Michael's iconic moves.

MJ was famous for his unique style, with his most recognisable being ankle-length pants, a jacket as well as a fedora. The TikTok dancer nailed the look with black ankle grazers, a jacket and a top hat. One of the moves he is famous for was the kick which the TikTok creator did with added flair.

The content creator also did Michael Jackson's famous lean from the Smooth Criminal music video but did it African style. The cherry on top was how the TikTokker used a remixed version of Billie Jean, a hit song from his Thriller album. It is the best-selling album in the world to date, as reported by the Guinness World Records. Watch the video below:

South Africans were amused by lady's Michael Jackson performance

Online users were cracking up over the viral clip. Many people could not stop raving about how accurate her all-black two-piece suit with three-quarter pants was.

Jackie's world commented:

"Thle mma, it's the shoes for me."

AyiraahVeez commented:

"MJ is that you?"

mawandenogwajamhl commented:

"When she kicks with the left foot and comes forward. I love it."

baby kg commented:

"You ate this please."

Kutlwano commented:

"Those quarter leg pants are so accurate."

Kinah.rsa commented:

"Not me waiting for you to do the moonwalk."

Serage Eskel Richie commented:

"Ey Michael Jackson o pakile man."

Tlotlo Stuxx commented:

"Where do you even get such ideas? wa lapisa tlhemma."

