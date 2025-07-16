A TikTok video went viral, capturing a hilarious and heartwarming moment at a baby shower where a proud uncle gave a memorable speech

The uncle playfully reminisced about changing his niece's nappies, then jokingly declared that he'd demand millions in lobola for her

This authentic display of family love resonated deeply with South Africans, reminding them of their beloved uncles

South Africans were charmed by a viral TikTok video of a "malome" giving a hilariously memorable and authentic speech at a baby shower, celebrating family bonds and cultural traditions.

A viral TikTok captured a funny and touching moment as a proud uncle delivered a standout speech at a baby shower. Image: @raisibe_aggy21

Source: TikTok

Some of the best moments in life happen when family gathers around, filled with laughter, love, and a little bit of mischief. A TikTok video posted by user @raisibe_aggy21 has left South Africans in stitches after showing a hilarious yet heartwarming moment at a baby shower.

In the video, a lively uncle, also known as Malome, steals the spotlight as he stands up to give a speech in honour of his niece, who’s expecting her first child. The proud uncle, dressed to impress and full of character, takes the stand and playfully reminds everyone that he used to change her nappies when she was still a baby.

He further jokingly declared that when a man eventually wants to marry her, he’d be demanding a full R2 million in lobola, and the room burst into laughter. He also proceeds to invite the father to be, to come join his woman in front and sit next to her. The entire speech made the video go viral by gaining hundreds of views and likes.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

South Africans celebrate family bonds and malome's charm

What made the video go viral wasn’t just the joke about lobola; it was the energy that Malome brought to the moment. His confidence, humour, and old-school charm reminded many South Africans of their own uncles, the ones who are always ready with a joke, a life lesson, or a dance move. These malomes often play a huge role in the family structure.

In the comments section, South Africans shared how relatable the moment felt. Some told stories about their own uncles who helped raise them, others remembered family events where an older uncle delivered a speech that had everyone crying one minute and laughing the next. The video quickly became more than just a funny clip; it turned into a celebration of family, culture, and tradition.

TikTok users were charmed by the video showing a proud uncle giving a hilarious and heartfelt baby shower speech. Image: @raisibe_aggy21

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacted to the video

SteveShimrock wrote:

"The moment you say 2 million, mokgwenyana is gone right on the spot."

Motlatsi Nkogatse said:

"I love your jacket, Malome. It's top notch."

Ed wrote:

"Ge shetse, ba sa nyake onyalwa. Ba nora magadi ke million. 🤣🤣"

Gift Molatlhegi said:

"Rona Batswana re nale bathi badimo. Barona kere barefa basadi ba Mapedi, but nna waka wagafa sos. Now Jana onkwatetse, maobane ke mo file R100 000. ☺️☺️"

Keabetswe wrote:

"And it's not a joke. Obatla million, Malome. 🤣🤣"

Thabithasenosha said:

"Ke ba godisitse le o, a ke tsebe gore o tseere ngwana kae. 🤣"

Kamo shared:

"Malome o cool. 😂😂"

Wilfred Phokwane wrote:

"Good advice, Malume. Let him protect Eky by giving her love. ❤️💯"

GETZGETZA said:

"Present, Malome."

N shared:

"My uncle, are o batla 2 million? Ha e fela wa nlata. 😭"

thobilewakwagates wrote:

"Malume weqiniso ufuna 2 million. 🤣🤞"

Zikhukhula zetheku commented:

"When I grow up, I wanna be this uncle."

Check out the hilarious TikTok video below

3 Briefly News stories about baby showers

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News