A TikTok content creator known for treating his pit bulls like family members has taken pet celebrations to a new level with a baby shower for his pregnant dog

The man decorated the area with pink and white balloons, prepared cake and treats, and even placed a tiara on the expectant mother pit bull during the celebration

Social media users were both amused and confused by the celebration, with some congratulating Sandra while others questioned what they had just watched

An African man recently celebrated his dog's pregnancy with a baby shower leaving many amused. Images: @saxbeatkennel

A man has organised a full baby shower celebration for his pregnant pit bull, complete with decorations, cake and treats.

TikTok content creator @saxbeatkennel, who describes himself as a 'Pit Bull Breeder & Trainer' in his bio, shared a video of the elaborate baby shower he threw for his dog Sandra in May. The content creator, from a Northern African country, regularly posts videos celebrating his dogs with human-style parties.

In the video, Sandra, the white pit bull, can be seen wearing a pink dress and a princess tiara on her head. Behind her are pink, white and blue balloons with a poster reading "baby shower" attached to them. A cake sits on a cake board alongside bottles of water for the celebration.

The proud dog owner explains that Sandra is the daughter of his first pit bull, whom he calls Mama, and is now expecting puppies of her own. During the celebration, someone shoots confetti into the air while the man holds Sandra up, wishing her a safe delivery for her pups.

The celebration gets even more festive when someone lights sparklers on the floor. Despite the fireworks, the dogs remain calm throughout the event. The man continues to speak to Sandra, saying he wishes her a safe delivery and good puppies, while feeding treats to all his dogs. He then opens a bottle of water to share with his pets as part of the celebration.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Pet celebrations and safety concerns

While including pets in family celebrations has become increasingly popular, veterinarians caution pet owners about certain human party elements that could harm animals.

Many South Africans and people worldwide love to include their pets in celebrations, but some common party foods and drinks can be harmful to animals. Vets warn against sharing alcohol, soft drinks with artificial sweeteners, chocolate, sugary foods, and certain nuts like macadamias with pets.

Xylitol, an artificial sweetener often found in cakes and sweets, is particularly dangerous for dogs as it can cause a sudden drop in blood glucose that could lead to disorientation, seizures, or even death. Similarly, chocolate contains theobromine, which can be toxic to pets' hearts and nervous systems.

For those wanting to safely include pets in celebrations, vets recommend using specially formulated pet treats rather than human food. In the video, the content creator appears to be giving his dogs proper pet treats and water rather than the cake shown in the celebration, which aligns with these safety recommendations.

A man shared an amusing video on TikTok recently as he celebrated his Pitbull, Sandra. Images: @saxbeatkennel

Social media reactions to dog baby shower

The unusual pet celebration sparked varied reactions in the comments section:

@chodon la exclaimed:

"First time I saw dog baby shower 😂"

@Esther Babumba🌸 joked:

"All Sandra's baby daddies came through 😂😭"

@Thando Ncula seemed bewildered:

"😂😂😂 What did I just watch???"

@chiomaa noted:

"My FYP is so random 😂"

@poppie457 commented:

"After covid, people lost their minds... Anyway, congratulations, Sandra 😅😅😅"

@Christabel pointed out:

"The fact that the other dogs are wearing aso ebi 😭"

@Shamie 🩵 observed:

"Who noticed that the man and his dogs are putting on the same outfit 🤣🤣🤣"

