A group of tourists on a guided safari experienced a heart-stopping moment when a pride of lions unexpectedly ambushed their vehicle during a game drive in a wildlife reserve.

Lions ambush safari cars

The terrifying incident was posted by TikTok user @ibrahimathiaw62, where it showcases a safari group that had stopped to observe a lioness resting under a tree. Moments later, several more lions emerged from the surrounding bush, circling the vehicle and displaying curious but calm behaviour.

In the video, the safari visitors can be seen sitting calmly as they observe the wild animals. Fortunately, no one was injured, and the lions showed no aggression.

The clip went on to become a viral hit on TikTok, gathering over 4.3 million views within three days of its publication, along with thousands of likes and comments, with many praising the calm response of both the guide and the tourists.

SA reacts with mixed emotions

The online community was stunned as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Dott Imbornone said:

"The humans are the ones in the cage while the lions are watching them for fun."

Afua ampomah expressed:

"Poverty has saved us from a lot of things."

Maرie shared:

"Why do humans put themselves in those situations……this is beyond a thriller……it is painful to watch."

Hichie replied:

"I have trust issues, I can't."

ITE@1 wrote:

"This is the Safari I can go to. The safety here speaks to me."

What to do when faced with a lion ambush

Multiple lion encounters can be fatal, therefore quick and cautious response is required. Here's what one can do, according to professional guidance:

According to wikiHow, staying calm and standing your ground is important. The website also advises against panicking and running triggers a lion's predatory instincts. Instead, remain calm, face the lions, and stand tall. Do not turn your back.

Make yourself look bigger: Raise your arms, open your jacket, and wave them slowly. This can make you appear less like prey and more of a threat. The site also suggests that one make noise by shouting loudly and firmly. This can startle the lions and deter them from approaching.

Back Away Slowly: If the lions don't advance, slowly retreat while keeping them in sight and maintaining your enlarged posture. Avoid retreating into enclosed spaces.

Throw Objects (If Necessary): If the lions continue to approach aggressively, throw rocks, sticks, or anything you have at them. Aim for the ground in front of them initially, escalating to aiming at their body if needed.

Protect Yourself: If an attack is imminent, focus on protecting your head and neck. Fight back with any means available, aiming for sensitive areas like the eyes and nose.

Crucially:

Do not run.

Do not crouch or bend down.

Maintain eye contact.

Man's Interaction with Lions

Briefly News previously reported that a man took to his TikTok account to post a video of himself at a game lodge in Limpopo, playing with a caged lion.

One daring individual took a different approach, sharing his home with some of Africa's most dangerous creatures.

It is not every day that one sees a lion befriending a human, but this man proved the contrary after visiting a lion.

