A video showcasing a snake climbing a tree left many South Africans shocked by the size of the reptile

The footage went viral on social media, gathering lots of views along with thousands of likes and comments

People reacted to the clip by taking to the comments section to express their thoughts

South Africans were left stunned after a video showing an enormous snake slithering up a tree went viral on social media.

A video unveiling a Southern African rock python climbing a tree shocked South Africans. Image: Wirestock

Source: Getty Images

South Africa stunned by snake as big as a tree

The footage was posted by Facebook user Karongwe Portfolio and is believed to have been captured somewhere in South Africa.

In the clip, the massive reptile slowly coiled its way up a tall tree with remarkable strength and agility.

Social media users were quick to react with a mix of awe and fear. Many were shocked by the sheer size of the snake. Some estimated it to be over three metres long, while others pointed out in the comments that the snake may be a Southern African rock python, one of the largest snake species found in South Africa.

According to the African Snakebite Institute, the Southern African rock python can reach lengths of up to six metres (approximately 20 feet) and weigh over 65 kilograms (143 pounds). Females tend to be larger than males, and the species exhibits sexual dimorphism in both length and weight.

This impressive constrictor snake is also known for its power. These pythons are non-venomous, but can constrict and suffocate their prey. They are often spotted in rural or bushy areas but rarely seen scaling trees of that height.

The video continues to make rounds online, with thousands of shares and comments from intrigued and terrified users alike. For many Mzansi peeps, the sight of such a large snake climbing a tree is something straight out of a movie.

Watch the clip below:

South Africa reacts to viral video of massive snake

People in Mzansi were shocked and some in awe as they headed to the comments section to share their thoughts, saying:

Hannah Chamberlain said:

"Wow! Coming here in two weeks, cannot wait to see these incredible animals, reptiles and everything else!"

Sandile Msanda added:

"African Rock Python saw one in the wild for the first time in Botswana back in 2017. Truly majestic."

Nkosingiphile Sithole gushed over the snake, saying:

"Massive and beautiful."

Heather Sims stated:

"Ummm…no thank you! I was just there last year and if I had seen this, I would have died right there on the spot of a heart attack."

Leon De Vries commented:

"Rock python, a well-fed one, massive girth, looks to be about 5m long, probably longer."

A video showcasing a huge snake climbing a tree shocked South Africans. Image: Anup Shah

Source: Getty Images

