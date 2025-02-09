A video showed a daring man who unexpectedly found a snake that was comfortable underwater until he arrived

The clip went viral on X, as people were in awe of the incredible spectacle that the man displayed

Peeps reacted to the nail-biting video of the man handling the anaconda received millions of views on X

One man pulled off a dangerous stunt involving a large snake. Many people were mortified after seeing the man who decided to disturb a large snake in a body of water.

A man caught a massive anaconda with his bare hands in a video. Image: @dylan.s.wildlife

The video of the man who caught an anaconda received more than 12,000 likes. People commented, discussing how he handled the large snake.

Man fights huge snake

In a video reposted by @amazing nature on X from @dylan.s.wildlife on Instagram, a man spotted a snake underwater and he wanted to catch it. He located its head before reaching into the water and grabbing it. The snake responded by thrashing around, before wrapping around the man's arm when his colleague stepped in to help fight it. Watch the video by clicking here.

How to tell the difference between pythons and anacondas

The snake in the video is an anaconda which can often be mistaken for a python. According to the National History Museum, anacondas are much bulkier than pythons as they are the world's heaviest snakes. Anacondas are also usually found in South America and Trinidad. Pythons are much more slender and the longest snake in the world is the reticulated python. Pythons are found across three continents, Asia, Africa and Australia.

National Zoo also highlights that the green aka giant anaconda is usually olive green. with dark oval spots while pythons come in various colours ranging from browns to yellows as well as patterns of darker and lighter shades.

Anacondas and pythons look different in terms of size and colour. Image: Simonkr / Rhona Wise

Online users amazed by anaconda vs man

Many people thought the man had a lot of experience handling snakes. Netizens were convinced the man was an expert, judging from the way he caught the snake with his bare hands. People applauded his bravery for interacting with the snake on purpose.

@jokejourney6 wondered:

"Why would anyone approach this creature to begin with?"

@JeremiahW2044 commented:

"This looks like a terrible idea."

@kloppopolis applauded:

"That's a professional."

@mauricedefi wrote:

"That's a big anaconda."

@NguyenMrs828282 admitted:

"Nope...not enough money in the world would get me to do that."

@Doublepulses was in awe:

"That grip had years of experience behind it. Handled it like it was a remote."

@amz_pictures was in awe:

"Brave man."

