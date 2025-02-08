Global site navigation

Man Finds Puff Adder Behind Couch and Shares Pic After Catching Dangerous Viper
People

by  Rutendo Masasi 3 min read
  • A South African online user detailed the harrowing experience he had after finding a snake in his home 
  • The online user took to social media and shared that he found a dangerous reptile, which he dealt with peacefully 
  • People were mortified by the story detailing the terrifying run-in with a puff adder that was getting comfortable indoors

A brave man shared a photo of the reptile he discovered after it came too close for comfort. The story about coming face to face with a dangerous snake attracted lots of attention. 

Man catches puff adder inside house by himself
A man shared a photo of the puff adder that he caught inside his house, Image: Paul A. Souders / Pavlina Popovska
Source: Getty Images

South Africans shared their thoughts after the online user posted details about his nerve-wracking snake experience. Peeps shared their reactions to seeing the huge snake. 

Man finds snake inside house

A user on Reddit, Own_Clue5928, posted a photo showing a puff adder that he found in his house. The online user detailed that his beloved pet found the snake behind his couch and he was lucky that his cat let him know immediately. In the comments, he revealed that he single-handedly removed the puff adder from his house and put it in a bucket. Responding to an online user the man explained:

Man’s unusual Valentine’s Day gifts for Limpopo bae leaves Mzansi in stitches

"I laid the bucket on its side and used one of those rubbish grabber things and a broom to guide it in. Then I just picked the bucket up quickly, covering it immediately to make sure it didn't swing back up and grab me."

The Reddit user concluded that he learned his lesson to never leave his door open in the middle of the day since discovering the snake. See the man puff adder photo by clicking here.

Man catches puff adder without snake-catcher's tools
The man who caught a puff adder impressed people after catching the snake without any snake-catching tools. Image" Wikus De Wet
Source: Getty Images

SA mortified by puff adder find indoors

People praised the man for not killing the snake. Puff adders are notorious for being one of the most dangerous snakes and some people remarked that he was lucky that he got away since it was on his couch. The African Snakebite Insitute explained that puff adders' venom can cause tissue damage. Read the comments below:

Mandjie asked:

"Love me a puffy. Did you have someone catch it for you?"

"Life is hard": Man drops engineering to try trading, ends up working in retail

Own_Clue5928 replied:

"Caught it myself, I didn't want to risk it moving into a space where it could pose a danger to itself or anyone in the house."

Loveless_home was amazed:

"Behind your couch? That's a close call "

More_Perspective_524 admitted:

"I would've fainted on the spot."

Calm_Seaworthiness87 cheered:

"Nice one for not killing it."

ScarletRose1265 joked:

"Oh so you're moving? Cause that's THEIR house now."

Source: Briefly News

