A local man named Denzel Ncube shared with Briefly News his incredible journey into the challenging and scary world of snake handling

The young man from Vleifontein Ward 20 in Louis Trichardt detailed that he developed a liking for the deadly reptiles from a young age

He shared that local rapper Sipho Ndlovu, popularly known as Bricks, caught him kissing a snake at one time between the ages of two and three, suggesting that this was when the fondness began

A snake-loving man opened about about how he joined the reptile-loving community. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Snakes, often seen as a symbol of fear and danger, play an important role in ecosystems around the world, controlling pests and maintaining ecological balance. Despite the reptiles' importance, they remain one of the most feared animals due to the misconception about their behaviour.

A 24-year-old snake rescuer named Denzel Ncube bravely opened up to Briefly News, about his experience in the fascinating yet feared world of snake handling, offering a look into the challenges and difficulties of working with one of nature's most misunderstood creatures.

Denzel shares his journey into the snake-handling field

We asked Denzel when he realised that he loves snakes, and he shared that in primary school, he used to pick them up and chase other kids in an attempt to scare them.

It wasn't until his mother told the story about the Sweety Mababe Kwaito hitmaker Bricks, who caught him kissing a snake a the age of two, that he realised he had always been passionate about them.

To get to know the man better, we asked him whether snake handling was his first job or just a passion project. He responded:

"Handling snakes is my day job which is nobbly and a game to me."

From boomslangs to black mambas: Denzel's first encounter

Having worked with reptiles for many years, the man still remembers which was the first snake he handled.

"The first snake I handled was a boomslang, which is haematocic venomous and treated with Monovalent anti-venom in case of a bite."

The man born and raised in Gauteng's Protea Glen shares that one of the things he enjoys the most about working with snakes is that they don't make a noise.

A snake-loving gent dates his love for the reptile back to the age of two. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Snakes are often labelled as bad, and in some religions, seen as negative symbols. Briefly News asked Denzel what his take was on such stereotypes. He added:

"I believe that everyone is subject to their opinion, I also believe that they were just used as an example of bad things, not to say they are really bad."

The most venomous snake Denzel handled

The snake-rescuing industry can expose workers to danger, as in the case of the late snake-lover Dingo, who sadly succumbed to death after he was bitten by a green mamba while handling it. We asked Denzel what the most venomous snake he has handled is. He responded:

"A black mamba, which has a very strong acting neurotoxic venom with cardiotoxins and it’s treated by Polyvalent antivenom after bite."

As a natural snake lover, the Briefly News team was not surprised to learn that the man has a few snakes of his own, that he takes care of and ensures are kept healthy at all times. This does not come without challenges, though:

"I do come across challenges of different infections and diseases and I fight every day to always know how to treat them. The most fascinating thing is that they don’t make noise and when they do, their hissing sound is extraordinary, more especially the adders (venomous).

"Their acts when feeding and how they correspond with me have proven to me not to have been really bad animals."

Denzel, a local snake handler, warns people not to attack a snake once they come across it. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Denzel has survived puff adder, boomslang bites

The snake-handling industry is not without any risks, as many workers have been seriously injured with some losing limbs and, in extreme cases, their lives, while dealing with the reptiles. Denzel is grateful to be alive after being bitten by different snakes on several occasions.

"I have survived a snouted cobra bite, boomslang bite and puff adder bite. I have been bitten quite a lot of times and survived without losing any part of my body."

What to do when you encounter a venomous snake

In urban areas, encountering a snake may not be an everyday occurrence, but when it does, Denzel advises people to keep their distance and avoid trying to attack it, as it may fight back to defend itself.

"Never try to kill it as it might be a spitting cobra that will make you have difficulties with vision. Or a black mamba that will try to fight for its life and bite you before you kill it. Call the nearest help, with snake catchers and they will assist without any drama."

5 Briefly News snake-related articles

A KZN snake handler was called to rescue a three-metre python that was seen playing hide-and-seek in the bushes in KZN.

A man was busy cycling in Houtbay, near Cape Town when he nearly rode over a Cape cobra on a sunny day.

South Africans were sad to learn of snake handler Dingo's death, who died a month after he was bitten by a snake.

A man bought a tray of eggs from one of the popular grocery stores and found a snake lying comfortably inside.

A local guy found a massive snake that kept itself warm in the engine of his car when he opened the bonnet.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News