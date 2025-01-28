A KZN snake rescuer named Sarel Van der Merve saved a massive Southern African Python that frightened workers laying cables in a coastal village in KZN

The snake which was posted on Facebook was carefully captured and relocated to ensure its safety

Social media users praised the snake rescuer for his bravery and dedication, while many were in awe of the snake's size

A snake rescuer was called to pick up a massive python in the coastal area of KZN. Image: Sarel Van der Merve

Source: Facebook

A dramatic yet inspiring incident unfolded in Munster, KZN when a snake rescuer named Sarel Van der Merve was called called to remove a massive python discovered by workers in the area.

A post about the snake and information was shared by the snake-loving man on his Facebook account under his handle Sarel Van der Merve, attracting many likes and comments.

Finding a big python in the bush

In the post, Sarel Van der Merve, and three guys, pose with the huge snake while he holds it by the head. He also details in the caption that the snake was discovered by Openserve Fibre Internet workers who were laying cables and were shocked to see the massive reptile playing in the bushes. He also details that:

"The Southers African python is a protected species listed as vulnerable in the latest Red South African Red Data Book, adding it, may not be killed in SA."

See the post below:

SA comments on the man's bravery

The post drew widespread attention, with many social media users praising Sarel for his courage and dedication to wildlife conservation. Others were stunned by the size of the python, saying they would have been scared of it.

A man who works closely with reptiles safely removed a snake after he was called. Image: Sarel van der Merwe

Source: Facebook

User @Elize Du Plessis Stroebel said:

"Wow, what a big snake ...glad it didn't wrap him around you."

User @Carol Hendey added:

"Well done Sarel and to the men from “Openserve Fibre Internet” for safely catching the python and releasing it into safety ❤️."

User @Carol Prinsloo shared:

"What a beautiful big one. Well done. I believe we have them in the bush in Trafalgar..very bushy where we stay still the wild side of Trafalgar.

User @Ntomby Sifekexe added

"Uwooh if it was me holding the snake I would have died by now🥲🥲."

User @Shaz Glu said:

"Now that's a biggy!"

User @Claudia Pontuti added:

"What a beauty ❤️❤️."

