A toddler's mischief went viral on social media after people saw the extent of his destruction

The frustrated parent filmed evidence of their child's misbehavior after they were left unattended in her kitchen

Online users were floored by the naughty child's antics that drove the mother up the wall

A little child became a viral sensation after misbehaving. The kid unleashed chaos in his mother's kitchen after being left to his own devices.

A toddler messed up his mom's kitchen after getting his hands on a large spice bucket. Image: @freshmenmag

The video of the aftermath of the kid's kitchen adventure received more than 12,000 likes. Many people were thoroughly amused by the kid's antics.

In a video posted by @freshmenmag, a woman sounded defated after finding her son sitting in her ruined kitchen. The kid managed to open a big bucket of spices and spread them all over the kitchen floor. He was also playinga type of game, mixing the spices with water in a container. The woman asked for control from God as she expressed frustration over the kid's mischief.

According to Chidren's Minnesota, toddlers making a mess is their learning process and is not something they do to anger the parent. It is recommended to use the opportunity as a chance to teach the child about cleaning up messes. The parent can show the child how to help to clean up instead of getting angry. Parents also need to understand that toddlers are always going to explore by touching, tasting and looking at everything around them and need a watchful eye.

Toddler learn by making messes and should be taught how to clean up. Image: NickyLloydag

South Africa jokes about naughty toddler

Many people thought the video was hilarious as they made jokes. Some netizens playfully defended the child who was in trouble with his mom. Watch the video of the toddler's mess and read the comments below:

levi_nextdoor said:

"Broo was gonna braai the whole house next😂😂"

mizzchocbrownie joked:

"Hau the poor baby is purely just doing a money ritual 😂 apparently cinnamon brings money 💰 🤣🤣"

jodystanz added:

"Spiced himself too 😂"

bloqboyg wrote:

"He marinated the whole kitchen."

meet.willson commented:

"You want to touch him but you can’t 😭😂🤌🏿"

ibrahimsafiyyah22 wrote:

"I don't know if shes angry about the loss of spice or the fact that she has to clean it all up and him aswell 😂"

ntombizodwa_cetshwayo was amused:

"Talking about spicing things up👁👄👁😭"

sanexkay was touched:

"The pain in her voice 😭🤣"

king_kay012 wondered:

"How didn’t he eat it 😂😭 I would pay good money to see that."

