A mother woke up from her sleep to an unexpected surprise by her naughty toddler

The young girl took a black Kiwi shoe polish and painted the floor and wall, leaving the mom in disbelief

The online community reacted to the video, with many laughing and expressing the way they would have handled the situation

A mom woke up and found her naughty toddler being up to no good. Images: @sin_therulebreaker

A mother caught her naughty child in action. The moment was captured in a TikTok video.

In the clip uploaded by @sin_therulebreaker, the mom said she smelled shoe polish while she was sleeping. She decided to wake up and check on her child and to her surprise, the child did something unexpected.

The young one came across a Kiwi black shoe polish. They took it and painted the walls and floor with it. The mother was speechless and defeated by her daughter's actions.

Naughty child paints wall with shoe polish

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens express opinions

The video gained over 200k views, with many online users laughing and sharing what they would have done if they were the mother of the bundle of joy.

@Colleen Dessiree expressed:

"Please advice me as an upcoming mother because I Think ngzoboshwa😭😭😭..."

@Strelitzia expressed:

"Yoh, how did you remove the stains vele."

@Zukile__m joked:

"I’d have to walk out and calm down otherwise ngizobiza uMboro 😭."

@Cathy shared:

"At least its a wall..my little broers once painted the whole taxi on a Sunday afternoon iyhooo😫😫😫😫😫."

@Bhut_Tutuse🇿🇦 was in disbelief:

"Yoooh."

@Slistaan kaZingelwayo commented:

"I would cry for 40 days and 40 nights 😭😭😭."

@Kagiso shared:

"I’d go back to sleep 😭🤣🤣. Because someone child would die 🤞🏽."

@Ethel Luphoko said:

"I’m not having kids cause I’d go to jail."

@entlee.m_ asked:

"Where do you even start in this situation?!😭😭😭"

Mom shows daughter before drop off at granny's place and after

In another story, Briefly News reported about naughty toddlers complimenting their angry mom's looks after getting in trouble.

In a TikTok video by @kristenlouw0, a woman showed people that she often drops off her child looking adorable at her grandma's. In the next clip, she showed the after of the child looking dirty.

