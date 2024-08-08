A carefree woman was captured dancing by herself at an event like nobody's business

The TikTokker who took the video said when people are in a carefree state should not be disrupted

The online community reacted to the clip, with many admiring the woman and the gent for not disturbing her

A carefree lady demonstrated how to have a good time. Images: @Willie B.Thomas, @Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

A TikTok video showing a woman dancing on her own at an event has made rounds on social media.

@official_tonicvolts loved what the woman was doing to the point that he felt like capturing her. The lady can be seen being carefree, dancing by herself at an event.

The TikTokker felt envious and passed a point, saying that the lady didn't stress anyone. He feels that in such situations a person should be left alone to enjoy themselves and not be interrupted by people who would be asking her for her numbers etc.

Lady carefree at an event

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens love the woman's vibes

The video gained over 20k views, with many online users loving the carefree woman and feeling envious.

@Bree said:

"I like how you just admired from a distance and didn’t approach her Yeyi some guys will want to go ruin her nice time talking about ngicela manumber😭😭."

@Maliyavuma loved:

"A high-vibrating human being is everything hey,She is a queen in her own Queendom🥰."

@Ntshuxekop expressed:

"Stru☝🏼😭😂."

@Hlela Dastile wrote:

"That's why as Xhosa woman we are quick to say 'Voetsek bhuti'". 😂🤣

@EnhleRose❤️ could relate:

"She is me and me is her ♥️😂."

@Lulama Mkhize691 said:

"Kanti ngizifunela ukudansa ngedwa. Siyagowa la, ngaphandle😅." (I just wanna dance by myself. We are going through the most here)

Woman entertains hubby after 37 years of marriage

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who danced for her husband of 37 years.

@xanmminoo shared the recording with her TikTok followers. The dad is seen sitting in the lounge enjoying his food when the mom comes along in a cute dress and starts dancing for him like a happy little girl. The man was visibly enjoying the little bit of fun his wife was having. The TikTokker said he's also aiming for such love.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News