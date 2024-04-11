A South African woman shared a funny video comparing her life at 23 to her mom's life at 23

The video shows her mom looking dressed up and serious with her dad in a photo while @_smileyhun is chilling in a bouncy castle

The video sparked humour in the comments, with people sharing how their lives are different from their parents at the same age

A woman showed how different her life is at 23 versus her mothers'. Image: @_smileyhun

A Mzansi woman entertained many social media users after sharing a video showing her mom at 23 versus herself as a 23-year-old.

Woman shows mom at 23 vs herself

The TikTok video by @_smileyhun shows an image of her mother posed with a man, who is believed to be her father, looking all fashionable and loved.

The video then shows @_smileyhun chilling in an inflatable jumping castle without a care in the world while on her phone, hilariously indicating that she is carefree, nowhere near as serious as her mother was at 23.

"Ngipholile (I'm relaxed)," the video was captioned.

Watch the funny video below:

Chilled 23-year-old has SA busting

The video sparked humour and hilarious confessions in the comments. Some netizens also shared how different their lives and priorities are as young adults compared to those of their parents when they were their age.

Setha_Khumalo replied:

"At 31 my mom was married with 3 kids, I’m 31, and I have Jesus ."

user8156863850098 commented:

"At 26, my mom was a whole mother of 2. I am 26. I have no job, no boyfriend, no car, no kids. But at least I have a degree, akufani."

J ✨️ joked:

"Abantu abadala abak'dala babebadala kakhulu ."

Emelda Nomvula Khoza said:

"The problem ukuthi asizimiselanga ngempilo."

_Sipho.kazi responded:

"Syafana mos sonke."

Densa said:

"Even us at 32 sisathi ukuphola kancane sobona phambili."

magodide24 replied:

"Akukho ngisho okuthembisayo."

Miss Sego said:

"Sana get onto it, ngifuna uk’thungisa phela."

Woman over 30 opens up about not having any achievements

In another story, Briefly News reported that a South African woman candidly spoke about being over 30 and not having achieved much.

The pressure on young people to achieve certain milestones by 30, like home and car ownership, can be intense and come from different sources such as society, family, friends and social media.

Responding to a video of another woman who had expressed her disappointment at being almost 30 and not having much to show for it, Ntombifuthi Khoza said the woman was better because at least she was younger than 30.

