One South African woman candidly opened up about being over 30 and not having achieved much.

The pressure on young people to achieve certain milestones by 30, like home and car ownership, can be intense and come from different sources such as society, family, friends and social media.

Woman says all she knows is how to eat

Responding to a video of another woman who had expressed her disappointment at being almost 30 and not having much to show for it, Ntombifuthi Khoza said the woman was better because at least she was younger than 30.

Ntombifuthi bluntly said that she was over 30 and has nothing. She even went as far as to say that all she knows is how to eat and fight with people who comment on her weight gain.

"I don't know where they get the right to talk about my weight when they don't feed me," Ntombifuthi said.

Mzansi entertained by woman's honesty

Her post amused many netizens who couldn't help but laugh at Ntombfuthi's response and claims that she fights with people who criticise her weight.

Other netizens also expressed they are also struggling to live up to society's standards, which paints a picture of adulthood where things like homeownership and car ownership are markers of success.

melusi AKA STIMELA said:

"Age ayihambi nama achievements musani kuzifakela ingcindezi kungenasidingo nizofa."

Pretty said:

"That grad pic ngemuva kuzohlangana."

Bernice Mutsi commented:

"Babes asbonge ukuth siyaphila❤️"

noms replied:

"Sifikile, sabona sadlula."

zeemzila said:

"Ngifikelwa yinyembezi."

Preyz Gasa replied:

"Sesidlulile futhi."

posh beauty bar replied:

" Siphakathi phakathi."

ceboh16 responded:

"Eyokulwa nabantu yimike loyo."

Almost 30-year-old lady shows frustration for not achieving much

In another story, Briefly News reported that a woman opened up, saying she's almost 30 but has nothing to show for it - house, boyfriend, kids or money.

@ndeshi_vatuva took to her TikTok account and shared a video of herself looking beautiful. The TikTokker made a disclaimer on the video, saying it's nothing serious, it's just for laughs.

"Almost 30 and I have nothing to show for it... NB: Just for laughs."

