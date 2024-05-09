A lady took to social media to poke fun at the Miss South Africa 2024 applicants, and the video amused many

The TikTok clip captured the attention of many people online, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments

The woman's video entertained Mzansi netizens as they flooded the comments section with laughter, and others cracked jokes

A video of a lady poking fun at the Miss South Africa 2024 applicants has gone viral on social media, leaving many in stitches.

A lady hilariously poked fun at Miss South Africa 2024 applicants in a TikTok video, which amused Mzansi. Image:@jaxxjustice

Source: TikTok

Woman pokes fun at the Miss SA 2024 applicants

TikTok user @jaxxjustice shared a clip of herself poking fun at all the Miss South Africa 2024 applicants. In the video, she imitates how an applicant would have spoken in their footage by stating why one should vote for them.

The lady's hilarious presentation sent Mzansi into a frenzy. The video amused many people online and became a viral hit on TikTok, gathering many views and thousands of likes and comments.

@jaxxjustice also cracked a joke on her caption, saying:

"I am taking a leap of faith @official_misssouthafrica."

Take a look at the hilarious video below:

Mzansi is in stitches

The woman's hilarious video entertained many online users in South Africa as they rushed to the comments section to crack jokes, while others simply laughed it off.

Fit_Noxy was amused by the lady:

"Bathong Johanna mara sizothini manje."

Mod_The_Food_Gent1 added:

"You have my vote, Johanna Burger, the Burger we won’t regret tasting."

Miss Universe South Africa commented:

"You got this in the bag, mama, or rather in your Tupperware."

Robyne wrote:

"Omg. I’m crying of laughing."

Senzeni Marasela said:

"Give us hope Johanna."

Bonang Matheba announces that entries for Miss South Africa 2024 are open

Briefly News previously reported that media personality Bonang Matheba has shared some exciting news about the hotly contested beauty pageant. Entries are open now, and those looking to become the next face of South Africa can enter now.

Media personality Bonang Matheba came with good news regarding the Miss South Africa 2024 competition. The star shared that entries for the beauty pageant are now open.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News