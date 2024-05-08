Heartwarming footage of a man vibing with a petrol attendant at a station left many people in their feelings

A video of a man vibing with a petrol attendant set Mzansi ablaze, leaving many people in their feelings.

A man dances with a petrol attendant

One lady and gentleman showcased the true definition of Ubuntu as the pair can be seen vibing with each other in a TikTok video shared by @colbyleroux1. The adorable duo danced away to a popular amapiano song, Hamba Juba, by Lady Amar, Cici, Murumba Pitch and JL SA.

Many people were captivated by the love, joy and happiness that transcended through their faces as they broke it down on the dance floor while enjoying each other's company.

The clip became viral as it clocked over 228K views, thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok.

Mzansi is overwhelmed by the video

The pair caused a huge stir online as many rushed to the comments section to shower the duo with heartwarming messages while others expressed their thoughts.

Elisma444_ gushed over the two, saying:

"Nowhere else in the world will you find this vibe. It's a SA thing.. love my people."

Kam added:

"Petrol attendants are the best people in SA."

Brendylicious expressed her thoughts by adding:

"South Africa is the most happiest country shem... our problems come from politicians.."

AFK commented:

"What Madiba fought for."

Shelbystill041 simply said:

"Ubuntu."

