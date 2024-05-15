A young South African woman went viral on TikTok after sharing her skincare routine

According to the post, the routine was budget-friendly, and the lady showed the various steps she takes to cleanse and moisturise her skin

Many viewers were curious about the specific products used, with some questioning whether the routine was truly low-budget

A woman shared her step-by-step skincare routine. Image: @ms_siyaa

Source: TikTok

A lot of young women are into taking care of this skin, and one young woman had many glued to their screens after sharing her low-budget skincare routine.

Woman shows budget-friendly skincare

A TikTok video by @ms_siyaa shows her step-by-step skincare routine as she washes her face with a cleansing bar and exfoliating brush, then goes in with cleansing gel, wiping her face with charcoal wipes before going in with toner.

@ms_siyaa then applies face lotion and sunscreen before showing off her clean, dewy skin.

Watch her elaborate routine in the video below:

Skincare routine sparks intrigue

Her video garnered many views and comments on TikTok, with many netizens responding with questions about the various products she used and where she got them.

Nicole❤️asked:

"Where do you get the charcoal wipes?"

Natswa reacted:

"Low budget ?."

tanya0144 said:

"If this is low budget then I don't know."

♡ said:

"Could you please do a video showing all the products you used."

Bea commented:

"What is the name of that brush or machine and where did you get it."

Koki asked:

"Everyday?"

lula_the_mua commented:

"Can we get the name of the products sesi❤️❤️❤️."

usernthabisengmosoeu remarked:

"What's the brand of the toner?"

