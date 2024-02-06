This woman perplexed social media users after she showcased how she removed her glass skin makeup

In the video, the stunner can be seen peeling off the glass skin from her face, causing quite a huge debate among people

Netizens rushed to the comment section as they expressed their thought on the latest beauty trend

A woman took to social media to unveil how she removed her glass skin makeup, which baffled online users.

This woman showed off how she removes her glass skin makeup in a TikTok video. Image:@mikaimcdermott

Source: TikTok

SA woman takes off glass skin makeup

A clip posted by @mikaimcdermott on the video platform shows the young lady removing her glass skin makeup. The video has gathered over 1.8 million viewers, thousands of likes, and many comments in just two days of publication.

The young lady peeled off the glass skin off her face, which perplexed many social media users.

Watch the video below:

Social media users are baffled

The young lady's clip startled many online users as they rushed to her comment section to inquire more about the beauty trend, while others implied that ladies are doing too much.

User2742328119625 said:

"Wait, so people just wear the glass skin I have been looking for products to make my skin glass! Didn’t know it was a sticker."

Ms T added:

"What level is this? I’m still learning the contour."

Mbembe asked:

"But the skin underneath is also beautiful."

Princesschauke211 was baffled:

"When I thought I've seen it all."

Slwny simply said:

"Bathong."

Source: Briefly News