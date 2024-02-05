A woman sent waves on the internet after she applied a whole bottle of foundation on her face

In the TikTok video, the lady showed herself with and without make-up, sitting in a car and then unveiled a stunning outcome

The online community reacted to the video, with many amazed by the makeover while others said it was too much

A woman has left viewers stunned when she used up an entire bottle of foundation to create her ultimate look. But fans were horrified by the amount of make-up she put on to create a smooth skin effect. The video has attracted over 21.7 million viewers, thousands of likes, and many comments.

This woman applied a whole bottle of foundation on her face in a TikTok video. Image:@kaayywrightt

Source: TikTok

Woman applies an entire bottle of foundation

In a video posted by @kaayywrightt, the young lady can be seen sitting and applying make-up; she revealed in her caption that she only had 10 minutes to get ready. As the video contained, @kaayywrightt opened a bottle of foundation and poured all the foundation in the bottle on her face. After applying the foundation to her face, she blended it all.

The woman then went for her brows; she shaped them all nicely, and after doing so, she added yet another layer of a different foundation to contour her face. To finish the look, she shaped her lips and added some gloss.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

Netizens have mixed feelings about make-up

Online users flocked to her comments to rant about the excessive amount of foundations she placed on her face, while others loved her final look.

Michaela Flowers said:

"Not being able to wash your hands after all that is just too much for me."

Gurleen singh gushed over the young lady's make-up, saying:

"I love the part where you used a minimal product to avoid wastage."

Jennifer wrote:

"The feeling of all the foundation…"

Alessiadepauu commented:

"Clean girl makeup mi dicevano."

Hanna Brown added:

"Maybe she wanted it to be full full coverage."

Fourways make-up artist gives 84-year-old grandma glamorous makeover

Briefly News previously reported on an elderly woman who became the talk of the town after her make-up session, which had netizens quite impressed by the final result.

In the video posted by @neilfacebeats, a South African-based professional beautician had the grandma all glammed up. In the clip, the elderly woman sits down as the beautician applies the foundation on her face. He then goes in to contour her face, begins with her brows, and starts to shape them.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News