A Fourways-based makeup artist transformed an 84-year-old woman’s face into a stunning beauty with makeup

In the TikTok video, the beautician showcased the process from the beginning to the end

Online users were impressed by the look of the woman, and some said she looked beautiful and not her age

An elderly woman became the talk of the town after her make-up session, which had netizens quite impressed by the final result.

In a TikTok video, a Fourways beautician showcased his incredible make-up transformation on an 84-year-old woman. Image: @neilfacebeats

Grandma gets glammed up

In the video posted by @neilfacebeats, a South African-based professional beautician had the grandma all glammed up. In the clip, the elderly woman is seen sitting down as the beautician applies the foundation on her face. He then goes in to contour her face, begins with her brows, and starts to shape them.

As the video progressed, the beautician finished the woman's make-up, and she looked absolutely stunning.

While taking to TikTok, the make-up artist revealed that the elderly woman asked him two years back to do her make-up and hair for free, to which they both laughed at the suggestion. He explained the story, saying:

"Here is my 84 years client, I met her as client two years back since then we became close friends . She asked me to do her hair and makeup for free and we laughed about it on the phone, on Christmas I went to her house to surprise her and this is the look I gave her . I love you my friend, I call her manchy."

Watch the video below:

SA reacts warmly to grandma's make-up

People loved the woman's make-up and thought she looked beautiful.

MaKubheka gushed over Glamma's make-up, saying:

"She a baddie she know she a ten."

QueenetM said:

"Muhle this just made me realise gore ke te tlwaela blind."

Petrah.m was impressed by the beautician's work of art, saying:

"Knowing how to beat a face with mature skin is pure skill, you ate."

Mponza5 wrote:

"Wow, now gogo looks like she's in her 40s,God bless you for making her day special, she looks so beautiful."

Tasha said:

"She ate."

Thabie382 commented:

"This one is a baddie. This is me as a granny."

