A woman who is doing her daughter-in-law's duties receives the best spoil from her husband

Viewers on TikTok were delighted after seeing a lady who got the biggest favour from her loving man

Online users commented on the post after seeing the effort that her husbands put into making her more comfortable

One woman showed people what her husband did for her. The lady had a lot of chores as the new daughter-in-law.

A TikTok video shows a woman coping with makoti duties thanks to her man. Image: @alonge_m

The video of how the husband made everything easier for his wife received more than 4, 000 likes. Many people were raving about the hubby in the comments.

Newlywed in TikTok video gets help from husband

A lady @alonge_m who is on makoti duty shows people that her husband only made things easier. In a video, she said that her husband paid for the laundry so she doesn't have to handwash them.

South Africa moved by husband

Many people thought that their husband did the right thing. People commented that he was a good man for helping with the makoti responsibilities.

user2866555408182 said:

"Ncoooo a husband that chooses you, over anything."

Ceelindokuhle Bontle gushed:

"Arg my love this is very thoughtful."

lulama added:

"Ndiyayithanda ke le into."

Livvie.Potos remarked:

"As long as its washed..I wouldn't complain."

Woman stressed out by makoti duties

In a related story, one woman is subjected to hard labour. The lady showed people she had to prove her words as a daughter-in-law.

Woman embraces makoti duties with grace

Briefly News previously reported that in a world where cultural traditions are sometimes overshadowed by modernity, a heartwarming TikTok video has emerged, showcasing a young woman proudly carrying out her makoti duties in a rural village setting.

The captivating video captures the essence of African traditions and values as the woman skillfully takes on various tasks, all while donning traditional attire and displaying profound respect for her elders.

The video begins with the young woman, Anelisiwe Nikithemba Tshangana, standing beside a big black pot set on the floor, emanating warmth from the crackling firewood beneath it. With a wooden spoon in hand, she stirs the meat simmering within.

