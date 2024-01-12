A white woman married to a Xhosa man gave people a peek at a day in her life after getting married

The young lady vlogged her day and made a wholesome vlog showing people what she wore and did

Many people were delighted to see what the young bride in Gauteng got up to, and they could not stop gushing

A young bride got a lot of attention on TiKTok. The white lady received thousands of likes for going about her day while respecting the culture she married into.

A TikTok video of a Johannesburg makoti getting ready for a day of pampering. Image: @thundambuza

People were fascinated after seeing her interracial marriage. The young couple went viral for celebrating their love.

Newlywed in Johannesburg goes viral

A lady @thundambuza got married, and people have become fascinated by her. The stunner got ready for the day and looked stunning after putting on her makoti attire. Watch the video below:

South Africa raves about young wife

Many people complimented the young bride. Online users were happy to see how she was adjusting to marriage life.

Nosi dubbed her:

"Makoti we country."

lisa_mbetshu commented:

"Being a makoti suits you."

Popo wrote:

"I got goose bumps watching you this is so beautiful , incredible acts of love, and respect for his culture."

bianca added:

"I love this! you’re a stunning makoti."

KhanyiDambuza agreed:

"My favourite content."

Nana gushed:

"You are so beautiful and that outfit looks perfect on you."

Nosi loved her look:

"One thing about you ke sana jy het 'n style."

Lerato Motaung gushed:

"Love always win, She is obeying this Culture out of Love for her Husband."

Interracial wedding goes viral

Many people are always fascinated when they see people from different cultures fall in love. One couple viral after they embraced each other's ethnic backgrounds.

White lady's Xhosa wedding dress blows SA away

Briefly News previously reported a Xhosa wedding went viral on TikTok. People were mesmerised as the couple showed how diverse South Africa is.

The interracial pair looked like the symbol of the rainbow nation at their traditional Xhosa wedding. People could not help but fawn over the bride and the video.

One lady went viral on TikTok over her Xhosa wedding attire when she married her man. Online users were in awe of what a gorgeous couple the pair made.

