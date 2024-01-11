A video on TikTok shows an excited wife who went viral after showing her family cheering for the father of the house

People had a lot to say after seeing a woman celebrate the return of her husband from the Gauteng province

Online users could not help but crack jokes after seeing the caption the woman made on the TikTok post

A woman was excited to welcome her husband home. Online users were fascinated after seeing the woman detail how long her husband was gone.

A TikTok video shows a husband's arrival from Johannesburg, and people had jokes. Image: @londekaphaqarskha

Source: TikTok

The video by the woman went viral and got 196,000 views. Many viewers flooded the comments section, cracking jokes.

Woman celebrates husband coming home

In a TikTok video, one woman @londekaphaqarskha, posted that her husband was away, and she celebrated his coming home. In the caption, she claims he was gone without coming back for ten years.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Watch the video below:

South Africa amused by excited wife

Many people thought that the woman was trying to be hilarious. Netizens commented on the video, making jokes about how he could have been gone so long.

kondi said:

"I've never laughed this hard...your reaction my sister plus the hooting vruuu phaaaa."

Glo commented:

"I know husband is also excited to find three children aged eight, five and two years old."

Dineo Ayamaah wrote:

"He’s still driving the same car from 10 years ago?! He must go back."

Bhu Besi joked:

"To find out he has a son in Jhb."

Gund0_V added:

"10 years engabuya but his last born is only 5 years old."

Child desperate to speak to absent father

A dad called his kids, who got excited. People's hearts were broken after hearing the interaction between a child and his dad.

Wife "fines" husband R2k for coming home late

Briefly News previously reported that a beautiful lady (@jessicaseth) and a young man who always make beautiful and creative content around their home on TikTok shared a clip.

In the TikTok video, they showed how they were both best friends. The woman stood at the door and blocked her husband from coming in. She accused him of coming home two hours from work.

The couple's video has gathered over 1700 comments with more than 68,000 likes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News