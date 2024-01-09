A man came home after grinding hard on the mines to find his wife, kids and belongings all gone

TikTok user @10shadiembeta1 shared his heartbreaking story with disbelief as he sobbed in the video

Mzansi people wanted to know the whole story but still felt sorry for the man as they couldn't imagine his pain

A hardworking man returned home from a long day working the mines to find his wife, children and belongings gone. Seeing the man sob left many with broken hearts.

This man could not believe that his wife had taken the kids and left without saying anything. Image: @10shadiembeta1

Most people's worst nightmare is to lose their family. This became the reality of this man, and he couldn't believe it.

Mine worker sobs in TikTok video

TikTok user @10shadiembeta1 shared a video showing himself sobbing. The man explained that he had come home from a tough day working at the mine to find his wife had packed up their things and the kids and left without warning.

Take a look at his heartache:

Mzansi sympathised with the man

While some wanted to know why the women had done this, seeing the man crying had most people begging his wife to come back and talk it out.

Read some of the comments:

Vimbai M N felt for the man:

“Mama Ndumi, we are sorry. Please come back ”

Empress Joy Marie shared:

“I know of a few ladies who did that, and they did it because they were tired of saying the same thing over and over again.”

user8612261678889 wanted answers:

“What did u do to them? This story is short start from part 1 to part 12.”

Chubby princesssaid:

“Your wife can't just pack and go. There is something wrong.”

Moosakhozi has a theory:

“She planned two years ago to don’t be shocked.”

Woman leaves marriage after 10 years and five kids

Briefly News reported that when you have that white gown on, walking down the aisle towards the love of your life, you never consider the possibility that it might not last. Sisanda Hlabangane's happily ever after lasted only ten years - and she's not alone.

Over 40% of marriages in South Africa end within a decade. Sisanda, who goes by the TikTok handle @sisandamtshali, recently became part of that statistic. The heartbroken wife took to social media to share the end of her marriage.

Sisanda posted a video on TikTok last week of her taking off her wedding ring. In the clip, the missus reveals she had been married for a decade and share five children with the man she's divorcing.

