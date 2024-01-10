This humble man has put a lot of work into making his shack a home that he can be proud of

Dumisani Douglas Ngwenya shared pictures of his Mkhukh to a popular Facebook group with pride

Mzansi people congratulated the man on a stunning home, with many marvelling over his kitchen

This man has put a lot of work into making his shack a home he can be proud of. Showing it off on a popular Facebook page, the guy had people in total disbelief at how gorgeous his home was.

This man had people in awe of how clean, neat and stylish his shack was. Image: Dumisani Douglas Ngwenya

Source: Facebook

Living in a shack is nothing new to many South Africans. However, those who have never lived in an informal setting are often surprised by how nice they can actually be.

Man shows off lux shack on Facebook

Facebook user Dumisani Douglas Ngwenya shared pictures of his Mkhukh to the popular Facebook group Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen.

The man showed off his humble home that sports a gorgeous, fully fitted kitchen, a comfortable bedroom and a well-furnished living area. He has definitely put a lot of time and effort into making his home look and feel good.

Take a look:

Stunning shack has Mzansi people shook

The humble but well-decorated and fitted shack had many people in awe of how nice the man had made it. It is neat and clean, and it has everything you need.

Read some of the comments:

Refiloe Motloung said:

“Beautiful, I would like to suggest that you start thinking about putting in some tiles and see what happens.”

Tshepi Jones loves it:

“Absolutely stunning!”

Thabiso Perseverance was impressed:

“That kitchen… wow ”

Ballvin Beeman Mndawe showed kindness:

“That's not a mokhukhu. That's a mansion.”

Refilwe Millicent said:

“Some people are gifted hle yhoooo. This is beautiful to be mkhukhu struu.”

Humble man celebrates small win, buys a fridge

Briefly News reported that no win is too small to celebrate, especially if you worked hard for it. One young man just bought himself a fridge and was bursting with pride and gratitude.

Often we forget how blessed we are because society puts too much pressure on people to continue to strive for unattainable goals. Seeing this young man celebrate his fridge is a reminder to be grateful for the small things.

Twitter user Justice Sibusiso Mashele shared a few pictures of his one-room home in celebration of the fridge he just bought for himself. While having a fridge might seem like a given to some, to Justice, it is a dream come true.

Source: Briefly News