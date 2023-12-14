A proud man took to a popular Facebook group to share pictures of his humble home and got attacked by one person

This guy has had a rough year moving around but is grateful for what he has

Mzansi people saw the person's nasty comment and jumped to his defence

This man shared pictures of his humble home, not expecting to get the nasty comment that he did. Luckily, people came to his defence, humbling the salty guy.

This man shared pictures of his humble home with pride and one guy got nasty. Image: Mpho Ab Tuesday

Source: Facebook

It is very common in South Africa for people to live in a single room, being proud of the simple life they live and grateful for a roof over their heads.

Grateful man shows off humble home

Facebook user Mpho Ab Tuesday took to the popular group Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen to show off his home.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

The pictures revealed a single bed, fridge and two-plate gas stove nestled in bare concrete walls. While it does not look like much, this tenant is grateful for what he has. The post was captioned:

"My journey so far, from July to December moving in and out The last 3 pictures I just moved in last week."

Mzansi defends sweet man

Seeing a comment from a man who labelled the man's home a "jail cell", people quickly took to the comments to congratulate his growth, letting him know that great things are coming.

The comment that got people mad:

Thato Pablo Mk said:

“Wena you very quick to post neh. Work hard and post later when the results speak. Because right now the room is like a jail cell. This is not nice but funny because you're seeking attention, dude.”

Read some of the kind comments:

Linda Kutsika said:

“Well done on staying alone but learn to be smart and organised, your room is dirty and no order. Place your shoes nicely under the bed, spread your bed neatly.”

Rosie Luciah clapped:

“Very impressive!”

HO PE Son spread motivation:

“Little by little ❤️”

Nomela Mzi shared:

“Absolutely amazing.”

African man shares pictures of humble home

Briefly News reported that letting total strangers into your home is not always easy, especially thousands at a time. One man shared his home with people on a popular Facebook group and received an abundance of kindness.

Social media can be both cruel and kind. It takes a lot of courage to post something personal online. Luckily, this man posted in the right place.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News