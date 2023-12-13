A talented man put on an amazing show for children with his magician skills that went viral on TikTok

The street performer dressed in gold got the best of people's eyes on social media in a TikTok post

The man went viral after showing people one of his tricks while at work that blew away many viewer's minds

A street performer was a viral hit on TikTok. In a clip, the gent did the most to entertain children.

A TikTok video shows a Cape Town looking like he is floating, and kids were in awe. Image: @michaelgoldofficial

The video of the man received thousands of likes. There were many comments from people who had questions about his tricks.

Man amazes with magic trick in TikTok video

One man, @michaelgoldofficial, made it look like he was floating during a sweet performance. In a video, children tried to discover how he makes it look like he's floating.

South Africans amazed by magician

Viewers applauded the magician for his impressive mind-boggling trick. Netizens commented on the video, eager to know how he did it.

lulu said:

"I watched the video several times but I still don't understand how did you do that."

Lizette Watt commented:

"Stunning illusion and entertaining! why do people have to spoil it and give away your trade. Respect sir!"

fezileqwathekani wrote:

"I wanna see you going into this costume."

nomatham2 was curious:

"I tried all comers but nothing I see good work my dear tell us the next move around Capetown so I can come to see myself."

user2670565792290 remarked:

"Better be paying good money for flipping you like that. I appreciate your patience."

Guy impresses with performance

