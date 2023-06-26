This mom doesn't miss going out on a Friday; she much prefers having a groove at home with her kids

TikTok user @kele_moroke shared a sweet video of her and her child dancing in the kitchen

Fellow Mzansi parents thanked the mom for sharing this, as kids are the greatest blessing

This mother couldn't be happier than to come home to her kids and make lasting memories with them, and Mzansi loves it.

This cool mom shared a sweet video of her and her child dancing in the kitchen. Image: TikTok / @kele_moroke

Source: TikTok

Some people are scared to have children as they feel they will have to give up a lot, but this mom has an awesome outlook that proves kids add more than they take away.

TikTok video shows fun mom grooving with her child

TikTok user @kele_moroke shared a video of her and her child dancing in the kitchen, living their best lives. She explained that there is no need for her to go into the groove as she has a way better time with her children at home.

Take a look at this sweet and vibey moment:

Mzansi people love this mother's outlook on parenting

This video made many people proud as there are some parents who leave their children for the groove. They hyped the mom in the comments.

Mamabolo_Mafora said:

“It’s the Savanna for me yes, Mommy ☺️”

Sofia dreams of the day:

“I need this, but my son is only six ”

Pinki is here for it:

“I love this mummy.”

Bone Bones Bones clapped:

“Mother, mother, I love you... You are representing us.”

